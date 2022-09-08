The I International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare is presented in León

León will become the axis of the veterinary debate on September 15, 16 and 17 with the celebration of the I International Congress on Animal Health and Welfare. This first-level professional event, which will feature nearly forty specialist speakers, is organized by the General Council of Veterinary Colleges of Spain, with the collaboration of the Official Veterinary College of León.

During the three days, the city of León will be a meeting point for renowned Spanish and international experts to deal with scientific-technical aspects of animal health and welfare. The meeting will take place at the Rector’s Office of the University of León.

“This area is the basis of public health, as we veterinarians have been pointing out for a long time. A reality that has been confirmed with the pandemic and the increase in diseases of zoonotic origin”, recalled the president of the Official College of Veterinarians of León, Luciano Diez Diez.

Díez also explained that the Congress is “a unique opportunity for professionals from different areas and sectors to meet first-hand specialists in their fields of work, of maximum interest and current affairs, and to exchange experiences. In addition, it includes both general and species-specific presentations (ruminants, pigs, horses, poultry and companion animals)”.

For his part, the president of the Veterinary College Organization (OCV), Luis Alberto Calvopointed out that the León Congress is a clear reflection of the commitment of veterinarians “with the improvement of public health, through animal health and welfare and also food safety”.

Calvo stressed that the risk of epidemics and pandemics is increasing, as a consequence of the deterioration of the environment, “which makes it necessary to launch a new public health model based on prevention that takes into account the challenges we face we face, such as the increase in non-communicable diseases, access to clean water or resistance to antibiotics.

In this regard, he announced that Soon the “VetSustainable” brand will be announcedwith which this professional group aims to reinforce respect for the environment and raise public awareness in this regard within the ‘One Health’ paradigm, which focuses on the fact that the health of animals and humans, as well as the environment, are interconnected and the actions taken with some affect the rest of the chain.

The dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of León emphasized precisely this, Maria Teresa Carbajo Rueda, who highlighted that the “One Health” concept represents an interdisciplinary work strategy to respond efficiently to health problems that may arise in the short and medium term. “The purely sanitary approach given to public health must be replaced by another based on prevention and detection of risks at source, in order to alleviate their consequences in this way,” she explained.

“In the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of León we are aware that veterinarians are a fundamental pillar in this approach and we are concerned that our students acquire those skills that allow them to work together with other professionals in environmental health, in the control of infectious and parasitic diseases of animals (including humans), food safety and animal welfare”.

ZOONOSES AND EMERGING DISEASES

This international meeting will pay special attention to zoonoses and emerging diseases, since their expansion throughout the world in recent years due to different factors represents an obvious challenge to public health that can only be tackled through prevention and policies One Health.

Globalization, the increase in temperatures as a result of climate change and the deterioration of ecosystems that leads to a loss of biodiversity in many parts of the world are some of the causes behind this phenomenon, which has had a clear reflection on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

Keep in mind that 75% of emerging infectious diseases that affect humans are of animal origin. Viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi transmitted by vectors can be the origin of these zoonotic diseases transmitted by invertebrate animals and also vertebrates, a reality that shows that human health, animal health and the environment form an interrelated whole.

The program includes presentations focused on zoonoses such as rabies, canine leishmaniasis, West Nile virus – with several cases this summer in Spain – and salmonellosis.

Specifically, the evolution of canine leishmaniasis, transmitted by the sandfly mosquito, will be addressed by Guadalupe Miró Corrales, professor of the Department of Animal Health of the Veterinary School of the Complutense University.

For his part, José Luis Sáez Llorente, head of the Health Programs and Zoonosis Area of ​​the Ministry of Agriculture, will deal with the current situation of national salmonella control programs in Spain, while Gregorio Torres, head of the Science Department of the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO), will deliver the conference entitled “World status of vaccination of the Rage”, zoonoses that It kills about 60,000 people each year..

Ignacio García Bocanegra, Professor of Animal Health at the Córdoba Veterinary School, will focus his speech on the Update of the epidemiology of West Nile disease in Spain. This virus is transmitted to animals and humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, and finds its main reservoir in birds. His presence in our country caused the death of eight people in various southern provinces during the summer of 2020.

The Congress will also include emerging vector-borne diseases, whose strategic plan will be addressed by José María de Torres Medina, veterinarian and former Director General of Public Health of the Junta de Andalucía, and other epidemics present in certain species, both domestic and wild. .

Among them are the african swine fever, which will be addressed by Francesc Accensi Alemany, researcher at IRTA-CRESA; the bird flu of high pathogenicity, on which the Italian specialist Alessandro Scolari will focus from the perspective of prevention, while Rosario Panadero Fontán, professor of Animal Health at the Veterinary Faculty of Lugo, who will deal with emerging pathogens transmitted by ticksanother insect that is favored by the climate change.

EDWARDS, MERCK AND SCOLARI: WORLD EXPERTS

Three world-renowned specialists – the British Sandra Edwards, the American Melinda Merck and the Italian Alessandro Scolari – will participate as speakers.

Sandra Edwardsa graduate in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge and a doctorate in Animal Welfare and Management from the University of Reading, will deliver the conference on Saturday 17th, at 10 a.m., under the title “The interaction between health and welfare in pig production”, a sector of special economic and social relevance in Spain, which is making an effort of innovation, sustainability and animal welfare. Edwards worked for over 30 years in applied research for the UK Agricultural Development and Advisory Service, the Animal Production and Agricultural Institute and the Scottish College of Agriculture, where he was responsible for a number of projects on housing and welfare, nutrition and management of cattle and pigs.

Between 2000 and 2017 she was Professor of Agriculture at the University of Newcastle, where she developed research on multidisciplinary interactions between nutrition, reproduction, behavior and welfare of pigs and other farm animals. She is President of the British Society for Animal Science, and a member of the UK Farmed Animal Welfare Council and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Animal Health and Welfare Panel.

For her part, Dr. Melinda Merckspecializing in veterinary forensics and owner of Veterinary Forensics Consulting in Austin, Texas, will focus on “Animals as indicators of other abuses: the role of the veterinarian”. She is the author and co-author of several textbooks on veterinary forensics and animal abuse research.

She is on the Animal Abuse Advisory Council of the Association of Prosecutors and the Animal Welfare Committee of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association, and is an affiliate member of the WSAVA One Health Committee and was the founding chair of the Association’s Board of Directors. International Veterinary Forensic Sciences. She has given countless conferences and seminars on animal abuse in various countries to veterinarians, lawyers and prosecutors.

To deepen knowledge in the avian influenza present in several European nations, including Spain, the Congress will be attended by Alessandro Scolari, one of the highest authorities on this disease, who works as director of the Vallerana Srl Veterinary Laboratory, in Cremona, Italy, and as a consultant for Aviagen.

Scolari will focus his conference on potential improvements in outbreak prevention and bird welfare, and will analyze the evolution of this highly pathogenic H5N1 epidemic in the transalpine country over the last two years. His entire professional career, both from the independent clinic and from the animal health authority, has been linked to poultry farming in different facets, such as breeders, broilers, layers and commercial chickens, game birds, ducks, geese and meat turkeys.