The IAEA, “seriously concerned” about the situation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) affirms that it remains “gravely concerned” about the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (ZNP) and says that it is “urgent” to take measures to avoid a nuclear accident, specifically the establishment of a zone security and nuclear protection around the site, director general Rafael Grossi said in a report after a visit to the site.

“The IAEA remains seriously concerned about the situation at the ZNPP nuclear power plant; this has not changed,” the report says. “The seven pillars have been compromised on the site.”

“There is an urgent need for provisional measures to prevent a nuclear accident resulting from physical damage caused by military means. This can be achieved by the immediate establishment of a nuclear safety protection zone,” the agency continues. “The IAEA is ready to immediately initiate consultations leading to the urgent establishment of such a nuclear safety protection zone in the ZNPP.”

The agency says its team saw firsthand the damage the bombing has caused to the facility and “noted with concern that the bombing could have impacted security-related structures, systems, and components, and could have caused significant impacts on safety, loss of life and injury to personnel.

The IAEA also said the team witnessed shelling during its visit and called on both sides to cease hostilities in the area.

“Although the ongoing bombings have not yet triggered a nuclear emergency, they continue to represent an ongoing threat to nuclear safety and security, with potential impact on critical safety functions that can lead to radiological consequences of high safety significance.” , the report concluded.

“The IAEA recommends that bombardment at and around the site be stopped immediately to prevent further damage to the plant and associated facilities, for the safety of operating personnel and to maintain physical integrity for safe operation,” added.

In addition to the danger posed by continued fighting around the facility, the agency says that personnel at Zaporizhia and other nuclear power plants in Ukraine “have continued to show resilience and resilience to keep the facilities operating safely in the midst of conflict, and the IAEA salutes them.

The IAEA goes on to say that the situation in Ukraine is “unprecedented” and that a “nuclear accident can have serious repercussions within the country and beyond its borders.”

“The current situation is unsustainable and the best measure to ensure the security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and its population would be for this armed conflict to end now,” the report says.