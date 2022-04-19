The IAPA denounces aggression against journalists in the Dominican Republic

The climate of press freedom in the Dominican Republic has become cloudy in recent weeks due to Police attacks on journaliststhe Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) denounced today in its preliminary half-year report.

In its document, which will be submitted for approval at the next semi-annual mid-year meeting, the IAPA highlighted that the police repressed and stripped reporters of the Listin Diario and several television newscasts that accompanied to the Ombudsman, Pablo Ulloa, during an inspection at a vehicle depot.

Other journalists, added the report, denounced episodes of attacks on civilians or obstacles to their exercise, especially in the coverage of trials for corruption cases.

In addition, complaints were registered from the media due to the reluctance of officials or public institutions to disclose information of citizen interest, which is formally requested under the Free Access to Information Law.

According to the information, hundreds of requests remain unanswered beyond the deadlines set by law, which led the General Directorate of Ethics and Government Integrity to call on public entities to comply with their obligations and not commit the crime of concealment.

The disrespect of officials and institutions for the access law contradicts the positions that, in defense of freedom of the press and expression, has been repeatedly formulated by President Luis Abinader, who at the end of October 2020 signed the Declarations of Chapultepec and Salta, respectively, added the SIP.

At the beginning of April, the report recalled, the Dominican Society of Newspapers (SDD) expressed concern about the frequency with which people linked to events or judicial processes or their lawyers try to prosecute requests to withdraw information that contains accusations against them. settled in court.

The SDD recalled that by virtue of a ruling issued by the Constitutional Court in 2020 the right of digital newspapers was recognized to maintain on their platforms information related to “newsworthy events” that are legitimate, truthful or from valid sources.