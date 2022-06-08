The IBEX 35 rises 0.19% supported by Inditex, while the rest of Europe falls

Madrid, June 8 (EFE).- The IBEX 35, the main indicator of the Spanish stock market, rose 0.19% in the first bars of this Wednesday, supported by Inditex, shot up on the stock market after presenting results, while the rest of European squares falls.

After the opening of the session, the IBEX 35 recorded that 0.19%, up to 8,857.40 points. Earnings for the year rise to 1.64%.

The Spanish stock market started this Wednesday from 8,841.6 points after closing the day before with a minimal rise of 0.06% in a session of widespread losses in Europe.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street ended gains despite the 10-year bond yield remaining higher, above 3%, while US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted that inflation will remain high.

Waiting for the US inflation data to be published on Friday, and for the European Central Bank (ECB) to hold its monetary policy meeting tomorrow, the yield on European and US debt continues to rise today .

Thus, the Spanish ten-year bond, the benchmark, reaches 2.431%, the German, 1.31%, and the US, 3.001%.

Brent, the reference crude oil of the Old Continent, also rose 0.28%, to 120.9 dollars.

With the euro at 1,069 dollars, the rest of the European markets are trading with losses at the opening, the same trend that US futures point to.

Frankfurt yields 0.04%; London, 0.05%; Milan, 0.11%, and Milan, 0.20%.

Investors will be awaiting the publication of various macroeconomic data today, such as industrial production in Germany, the GDP for the first quarter of the eurozone, or the OECD forecasts, which, according to Renta4 analysts, are likely to be reduced in line with other organizations in the current context of war, accelerated withdrawal of monetary stimuli in the US and zero covid policy in China.

Before the opening, it was known that Japan had revised downwards the contraction of GDP from January to March to 0.1%, while the Bank of India had raised interest rates by half a point.

Back in Spain, at the business level, the protagonist is Inditex, which has announced that it obtained a net profit of 760 million euros in its first fiscal quarter (February to April), 80% more, and a record for a first quarter .

Minutes after the opening, Inditex shoots up 4.32% and again overtakes Iberdrola by capitalization and ranks as the value with the most weight in the national selective.

Melia Hotels also adds 1.18%; Grifols, 1.23%; and Repsol, 1%.

Solaria, for its part, falls 1.93%; REC, 1.80%; and ArcelorMittal, 0.91%.

In addition to Inditex and Repsol, of the rest of the big values, Iberdrola drops 0.05%; Telefónica, 0.47%; Santander, 0.55%; and BBVA, 0.71%.

