The ‘IBSAL Health HUB with Novartis’ is born, a new digital space for innovation in Health

IBSAL and the Novartis Group take another step forward in their close collaboration with the launch of this new project: https://healthhub.ibsal.es/

The Salamanca Biomedical Research Institute (IBSAL) and the Novartis Group have today launched a new project, the ‘IBSAL Health HUB with Novartis’, a collaborative, open and dynamic space in which there will be room for innovation and technology projects to improve health care state-of-the-art training aimed at health professionals through the use of digital technologies.

The first two activities integrated into this ‘Health HUB’ are already underway: the I IBSAL Innovation Challenge and the Training Space made up of MOOCs on health topics of interest.

It is a medium-term project that will grow over the years and incorporate new actions, with an eye on transferring the results of the research carried out at IBSAL, but also on open innovation, co-creation, citizen science and scientific dissemination.

Currently, the first two activities integrated into this ‘IBSAL Health HUB with Novartis’ are already underway: the ‘I Innovation Challenge’ and the ‘Training Space’. The ‘Innovation Challenge’ is an event aimed at health personnel and researchers that aims to promote the transfer of knowledge by making visible and mentoring the innovative ideas of IBSAL health professionals. The Challenge, which is launched today, September 15, will be open to the submission of proposals that involve improvements in care, early detection of diseases, advances in diagnoses and treatments, and improvements in the patient experience.

The Jury will select the winner of the Challenge, who will receive an economic amount for the development of their project and up to ten finalist projects that will receive an incentive. One of the most outstanding aspects of the contest is that the winner will be mentored in the following months by experts from IBSAL, Novartis and EIT Health to advance their proposal, which will be developed and presented publicly in the spring of 2023.

MOOCs for healthcare professionals

On the other hand, a Training Space has been created for training and exchange of good practices whose objective is to increase the skills of health professionals, although anyone interested in the matters dealt with can also access it.

This Training Space is made up of various MOOCs, free-access massive online courses designed by IBSAL professionals on health topics of interest – such as multiple sclerosis, atherosclerotic disease, heart failure, AMD, secondary prevention and psoriasis – and transversal innovation skills in Health that are key to improving health care.

The first chapters of the MOOCs on multiple sclerosis and innovation in Health are now available, with teachers of the highest level with whom it will be possible to exchange impressions and resolve doubts through the platform itself. Throughout this year and 2023 there will be new chapters every month that will be completed with additional materials and questionnaires to know the progress of the student.

In this way, the IBSAL Innovation Unit and the Novartis Group maintain their commitment to updating the knowledge of SACYL professionals, after two years of face-to-face and online training sessions that have allowed more than 4,000 healthcare professionals to be accredited.

With this ‘Health HUB’, IBSAL and the Novartis Group take another step in their already close collaboration, which began in 2018 with the launch of the successful program ’12 Meses cuidándoT’ which, after three editions, has become a benchmark in the national scene in terms of health disclosure and culture of innovation in Health. Thanks to the public-private collaboration between both entities, it has been possible to reach more than half a thousand schoolchildren through scientific dissemination workshops in educational centers, while actions aimed at the general public carried out in the media and social networks they have reached more than 900,000 people.