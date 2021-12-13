the Icardi in Argentina, the Ronaldo in the North Pole

And so if last year Rodriguez darted at full speed on the white blanket on a snow motorbike clinging to CR7, for Christmas 2021 she preferred to dress only in the role of the romantic mother, relying on the cuddles of Santa Claus. For the model and her children a beautiful experience in the arctic circle between the reindeer to feed and the tundra to cross. Meanwhile, Cristiano remained playing in England under the snowflakes.

Another climate for the Nara holiday with children. The Argentine model said goodbye to Paris and flew to her homeland to spend the holidays. The children armed with lots of baggage greeted France for Argentina where there are grandparents and uncles waiting for them. For Mauro Icardi, after his wife’s birthday party, it’s time to take care of football commitments. Then there is a bet that it will quickly reach the family.

Could it be interesting for you: