the “ice-eyed” brothers of America

Surely, at least once, some of you will have met two very similar and incredibly perfect brothers. Well, it seems that brothers are part of this category Matthew Daddario and Alexandra Daddario.

Matthew and Alexandra Daddario there are two new faces, but already well known in cinema and in series TV. The two brothers are barely a year apart; Matthew is the oldest, born in 1987, followed by his sister born precisely in 1986. Both were born in New York and both can enforce theirs Irish, Italian and English origins.

The Daddario brothers share a lot. Not only in the heritage genetic, but also in passions and in their current activities working. Both, in fact, live in and for the world of the acting. Except that Alexandra’s debut took place in 2010 with the film “Percy Jackson, The Lightning Thief“; that of Matthew in 2013 in the film “Breathe In“; even though he recently reached the threshold of success in the series “Shadowhunters“.

Matthew and Alexandra Daddario: “eyes of ice”

Matthew and Alexandra, the two brothers from “ice eyes”-So called for their very light blue color-, they also share a passion for it sport. In particular Matthew Daddario loves the basketball, which he also practiced. The sister, on the other hand, stood out in I swim. Although, of course, that is their main field of work cinematic.

And indeed, for the moment Matthew Daddario continues to play the role of Alec Lightwood in the series “Shadowhunters“; series that for the moment is still in progress with the transmission of the second part of the second season. Alexandra Daddario, on the other hand, he abandoned the way of TV series after “Parenthood” And “American Horror Story: Hotel“, To devote himself to cinematographic interpretations. And in fact, this year we find it next to Zac Efron And Dwayne Johnson in the highly anticipated film “Baywatch“.

Therefore, it is easy to understand that the two Daddario brothers will continue on the film and television path. The talent that unites them, in fact, is indisputable. Moreover, both are very loved and followed by the public on social networks.

“Success” And “beauty“Will become synonyms of”Daddario“, Also because recently there has been talk of the rise in the field of acting of their third and younger sister Catharine. Will she also amaze us with her icy eyes and her talent? All that remains is to find out, but certainly the career of the little family started with all the best conditions. In short, the gene is what it is!