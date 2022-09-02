the icon of a generation at only 26 years old

By following even a minimum what is happening in the landscape of cinema, it is impossible to miss the zendaya coleman phenomenon. If it was already present in the famous for a long time, she had a meteoric rise for several years, in particular thanks to its incredible performance in Sam Levinson’s “Euphoria” series.

Rewarded and acclaimed by the actors of the medium, it also conquered the heart of the public too and all that with great kindness and humility. Here is a small overview of his record, which is remarkable to say the least.

From Disney to an Emmy Award

Before interpreting a teenage girl addicted to drugs in “Euphoria”, Zendaya cut her teeth at Disney, in an industry where the slightest misstep is crippling. Passionate about cinema and dance since childhood, she joined the cast of the series “Shake It Up” in 2010, which will mark the beginning of its success.

Ten years and big productions later, she wins Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in “Euphoria”. If this price is a consecration for the career of the actress, it is justified by a transcendent performance delivered through a real mirror on the questions of a generation.

At 24, she becomes the youngest actress to win this awardand the second black actress after Viola Davis in 2015.

She diversifies artistically

While Zendaya is best known for her film roles, she don’t just pop the screen, but also to perform the soundtracks of the projects she is working on. For “Shake It Up”, “The Greatest Showman”, “Euphoria”, the actress from Oakland lends her voice and for once, shows us that she really has a thousand and one strings to his bow.

A committed woman and activist

In addition to his ultra-complete artistic universeZendaya is also a young woman who wants to shake things up. Invested in the cause of African-American women in filmshe fights against all forms of inequality and did not hesitate to speak up when she felt the need.

engaged in humanitarian causesshe helped collect a million dollars in 2012 for the victims of Hurricane Sandy, herself donated $50,000 for women empowerment in 2016, but is also active with Unicef ​​and Peta organizations.

With an already well-filled CV, Zendaya has not finished grab the rewards with his appointment, once again, at the 2022 Emmys for her role in the series “Euphoria” which will take place this September 13th. We hope to see her this year flourish a little more on the big screen and to continue to spread her good vibe to everyone, it feels good.