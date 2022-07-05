The iconic car that shines with Kristen Stewart

Californian actress Kristen Stewart is an icon of contemporary cinema. In her last film, “Spencer”, she shared the shoot with a gem of the German industry. Next, a history of automotive culture and the seventh art.

July 01, 2022 1:41 p.m.

With you Kristen Stewart. The Californian actress is, today, a hallmark in the cinema. She owns an established style, the girl who debuted on the big screen with that thriller of David Fincher called “the panic roomo”, today is undoubtedly one of the faces that embody the renewal of the artistic canon of the film industry. Hollywood.

Born in 1990, in sunny The Angels, Stewart has participated in more than a dozen films of the most varied style. As an example, we can name the saga of “Twilight”, “On the road”, “Equals”, “Café Society” or “Spencer”. As you will see, a versatile artist: science fiction, drama, comedy.

Throughout her journey in the film industry, Kristen has had to drive all kinds of cars.. I find it fascinating when automotive culture is intermingled with the seventh art, since they produce a truly particular event, unique and at the same time simple: putting a character to drive “describes” the character without the need for voiceovers or dialogues.

However, the last tape that Stewart released is special. And we will stop at it. The Chilean director Paul Larrain he has a keen eye for placing the physical context of his works on the big screen. “spencer”, his latest production is no exception.

In spencerKristen stands at the feet of none other than Diana, Princess of Wales. Yes: Lady Di. It is always difficult to interpret political, monarchical or military personalities. So for Stewart it was a real challenge.

Being a period film, Larrain I had to manifest in the car Lady Di his style, without disrespecting the strictly biographical characters. The choice could not be more accurate. Kristen Stewart wheel, from here to there, in the most stylish sports car ever built: Porsche 911 Race -Generation 964-, factory dated 1990.

Complete in black and cabriolet: a masterpiece of the German automotive industry. The 911 synthesizes two traditions in the same car. On the one hand, that of the well-characteristic cool city car from the 1960s. On the other hand, that of the sports car adapted to everyday use, in this area Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini they are canonical factories.

I recommend Spencer on several counts; although only seeing the interpretation of Kristen Stewart What Lady Didriving the 911 complete in black justifies everything. delicate, fair, cool.

Kristen Stewart and the Porsche 911 Carrera -Generation 964- of “Spencer”.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this Porsche model?