The iconic Christmas movie looks that are (still) trendy

Thinking about the Christmas holidays, the first image that comes to mind is that of the evenings spent with the family, spent watching Miracle on 34th street, An armchair for two And Christmas carol in the magical atmosphere created at home during the holiday season. Who has no memory of an eve in the company of the red Grinch suit, little Kevin in a navy coat with frogs, Keira Knightley and Cameron Diaz? And, especially, who does not remember the desire to dress in the latest Christmas fashion by re-seeing our favorite scene? Xsmas movies create trends, now and forever: it is urgent then an illustrated guide to films to watch to brighten up your wardrobe before Christmas Eve.

A bit like for the night of October 31st, one of the most engaging ways to spend the holidays and conclude another tour around the sun in style is to retrace the moments that contributed to creating the Christmas imagination, browsing the best galleries digital and drawing from the most followed social archives of recent years. From Cameron Diaz’s vision of snow-covered fur in Love does not go on vacation to the declaration of love of Keira Knightley’s knitted sweater in Love Actually, iconic costumes from Christmas movies are evergreen inspirations to dust off year after year, whether you want to create new combinations with your favorite garments or you can’t wait to go shopping and buy new ones. The definitive proof comes from the presence of knitwear fashion in the Christmas films which, as a trendy protagonist of the winter season, reveals the perfect references to choose what to wear during the holidays. Adding the significant concentration of suits and party dresses in full 80s and 90s style like those of Harry, this is Sally, of sequin dresses and scarves with a Y2K style Serendipity, the iconic characters of Christmas have never been so cool. Who would have thought, for example, that Willy Wonka’s purple tuxedo jacket would become, in 2022, an indispensable pantone key piece?

If you don’t want to stop believing in the true spirit of Christmas, between teddy coats, checked pullovers and cashmere cubs, surround yourself with your loved ones and make yourself comfortable to watch our short film of the best Christmas movie outfits of all time 🎄

Read also …

And Just Like That, we learned that style can last forever

#APortataDiShopping: Lady D style Christmas sweaters, the latest knitwear icon

From Lady D to Britney Spears: the iconic sneakers of the stars

