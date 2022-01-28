The iconic films of Streep, Clooney and Pitt to which Sky dedicates a channel

The musical is the most watched in the history of cinema, thanks not only to the ABBA discography but to Meryl Streep in a pure state of grace (and not just because she jumps on the mattresses to the sound of music and sings on it). Production designer Maria Djurkovic brought to life the idyllic vision of a Greek island, with the help of costume designer Ann Roth who focused on a bohemian and free style, not to mention wild. The colors that contrast with the glances of the white houses play on contrasts and light to illuminate the soul. This all-female happy oasis has created a synergy that reaches directly to the viewer’s heart. No glamor, they said to themselves, but a genuine touch of class, dictated by practical sense and essentiality. That’s why Streep enjoyed “dirtying” her Donna, with dirt under her nails, for example. This powerful and authentic portrait makes the project a true modern classic.

The Ides of March

Written, starring and directed by George Clooney, the film is a strong political drama. Behind the star’s comforting smile lies the whole dark side of the ruling class: here in the role of Governor Mike Morris who aims for the US Presidency he is confronted with Machiavellian intrigues of power. Compromises, strategies, low blows: every piece of an electoral campaign is analyzed in a meticulous and at times disconcerting way.

Production designer Sharon Seymour has an established collaboration with Clooney, but this time it’s the first time with the artist behind the camera. To create the iconography of the palaces of power, the ER star asked her to watch political documentaries to see how a campaign is built. The staple of the film’s style remains faithful realism, starting with the locations in Ohio. In Detroit, for example, the campaign headquarters was built to show the beauty of the ordinary, to put it in his own words. To do this, he focused on the contrasts and differences of the various candidates and Clooney / Morris had to appear free, authentic, the bearer of new and innovative ideas. In Obama style, to understand each other, through a classic and timeless look, with refinement but without too many brands, not even in the environments.

