The iconic films that won the Golden Lion in Venice

The Venice Festival, one of the most important in the world, is taking place in the mythical Italian city. These days, some of the most important members of the cinematographic world parade down the red carpets, presenting their films and wishing to keep the prestigious golden lionthe highest distinction awarded by the Festival.

This award is not only the highest aspiration of this festival, but one of the most prestigious in the world, allowing films to broaden their commercial horizons and generate expectation from the public.

However, it is known that the films recognized in Class A Festivals are not always the highest grossingnor the most recognized by the general public, who pay more attention to entertainment or mainstream cinema, and not so much to their artistic condition, which is more important in these events.

Therefore, we will review films that won the Golden Lion and then they also had a strong impact on the theater market, strongly recognized throughout the planet.

The Red Desert

Beyond how complex it is to compare, in terms of commercial results, a film from almost 60 years ago with others much more recent, this film from the Master Michelangelo Antonioni It is an absolute masterpiece, recognized as one of the best in history and which also marked numerous contemporary filmmakers, such as Martin Scorsese.

In addition to being Antonioni’s first film shot in color, it meant a leap in terms of the depth of the story, the use of the image as a narrative and the psychology of the characters. A work to be seen a hundred times.

blue

Krzysztof Kieslowski was, until that year, a renowned Polish director, a frequent star at festivals, but with films that did not have the repercussion they deserved. But in 1993 he presented the first part of a trilogy called Tres Colores, which would be completed in the following two years. Blue (Blue), meant a perfect work. Some of the most beautiful and accurate work of color in cinema, with a masterful Juliette Binoche (she turned down Spielberg’s proposal for Jurassic Park to be in this film)

Secret in the mountain

Ang Lee directed this film that had, on the one hand, all the elements that are never lacking in great American productions: a great cast (Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhall and Anne Hathaway), classic narrative and great soundtrack (by Argentine Gustavo Santaolalla). But on the other, he introduced the theme of homosexuality, something that at the time still seemed “challenging.”

Beyond the absurd controversies unleashed, the film captivated a large number of viewers, who filled thousands of theaters to enjoy one of the best films of that decade.

Rome

The most personal project Alfonso Cuaron had a special impact on the Netflix platform, which was part of the production. This film meant a paradigm shift in cinema, since although it was released in theaters, its production focused on quickly reaching streaming, which was responsible for its distribution. It was perhaps one of the first great successes of the films produced by platforms, even winning several Oscars.

joker

Hollywood changed its look on the villains, gave them a deep entity, endowed them with three-dimensionality and made them an exclusive movie. Result: a fantastic work in which Joaquin Phoenix shines, its director Todd Phillips shines and, of course, the possibility of sequels arises.

Joker was not only applauded by critics, it became one of the highest-grossing films in history, being by far the best performer in this category of the winners of the golden lion. Undoubtedly an absolute success.

