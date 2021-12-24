the iconic looks of the stars at the holidays

It is not easy to decide what to do during the Christmas holidays, let alone have an idea of ​​what to wear. Holidays, reunion and family dinners are back, and the only solution to survive the fateful uncomfortable questions of aunts, grandmothers and cousins ​​lies in choosing a suitable estate. On the catwalk, the magic of Christmas comes to life in synthetic furs, knitwear and tartan: every trend, now that the cold season has begun, leads to the most fashionable party of the year. To spend your holidays happily despite extremely low temperatures, you need an illustrated guide to the iconic outfits of movie, music and fashion stars.

Gold, red, green. This is the palette you can count on to fully experience the spirit of Christmas and New Year’s Eve. From the royal coats of Jackie Kennedy and Lady D to the party dresses of our times, celebrity combinations have always stood out for being sophisticated, coordinated and sensual. Over the years, Paris Hilton’s glitter dresses and Kate Moss’ slip dresses have been added to those precious sheath dresses, those tartan suits and those red overcoats, but not even all the colorful decorations in the world were enough to disenchant us when , from 2020 onwards, Kendall Jenner posted on Instagram two iconic looks in Blumarine and Saint Laurent. Staying “in step with the Kardashians”, the favorite mood of young and old is to identify with the characters of films, cartoons and books. Social media and Kim confirm, for example, that the Grinch is among the most popular. Last but not least, from the 90s onwards the little black dresses have earned the award of favorite models to catalyze the spotlight at the most anticipated events. Photographed by Helmut Newton, Julia Roberts dedicates them a nice toast.

The streets (and celebrations) of Christmas and New Year are endless. If you still don’t know what to wear, try to browse the album of the iconic looks of the stars for the winter holidays: you have our word that you will find inspiration ❤️

