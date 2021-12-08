the iconic sneakers of the stars

Who said celebrities only ever wear high heels? While it is impossible to deny the timeless charm of the Manolo Blahniks who, as Vanessa Friedman points out in an article in the New York Times, have marked the career of Carrie Bradshaw as well as that of Kamala Harris, there are countless cases of icons of cinema, fashion and music, who have made a different, practical and casual choice. The direct testimony comes from the page @ trainer.spotting, aka “historic sneakers moment archive” as the Instagram biography states: continuously updated, the social collection illustrates the most beautiful sports shoes worn by the queens of the most famous street styles in history.

The sneakers trend exploded about forty years ago, thanks to the particularly energetic and positive vibes that characterized the period between the 80s and 90s. These are the years of glamor and power-suit that conceal a sculpted physical form, during which exercise and training become a symbol of luxury, sex appeal and lifestyle. Sports shoes, generally white or gray and with cushioned outsoles, are on the catwalks for the first time and in view of the 2000s – not to mention the Y2K declination, they appear on the covers of the most illustrious magazines. From the world of fashion to everyday life, it was impossible for the stars of the time to give up the feeling of putting on a pair of sneakers and being able to go anywhere, from parties to fashion shows. Which then, is what, albeit in a contemporary version and with a new interpretation, Virgil Abloh taught our generation.

In short, today as then. To illustrate that, from Princess Diana to Kate Moss and Britney Spears, every single muse of our era has comfortably followed their own path on a pair of Air Max, adidas Gazelle or New Balance 550, we at Cosmo have also decided to look for new inspirations for the shoes in trend of the season – which probably will be now and forever, on the border between past and present. Thus begins ours journey through the photographic archive of the best celebrity look sneakers: to join us, fasten your pair tightly and scroll down!

