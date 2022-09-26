The IDB fired Mauricio Claver-Carone and the race is open to choose his successor

WASHINGTON.- The president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver Caronewas fired after an ethics scandal that evaporated all his political support and put an end to his management at the head of the regional body when he still had three years left in office, an anticipated, unprecedented and abrupt fall that opens a new race to choose the person who will replace him and lead the main regional development bank.

The IDB Board of Governors, where the 48 member countries of the bank are represented – the United States, Canada and Latin America, several European countries, Japan, South Korea and China – voted in favor of putting an end to the Claver-Carone administration as he had recommended last week, the board of directors, sources in Washington confirmed to LA NACION.

The fall of Claver-Carone puts a scandalous end point, never seen in the history of the bank, to a controversial presidency. Claver-Carone had become president of the IDB in October 2020, promoted by the then US president, Donald Trump. His nomination and his election, which divided the region and did not have unanimous support, had been highly controversial: in addition to being a “hawk” with strong ideological positions, he was the first North American to occupy a chair that, by tradition, is reserved for Latin America. Claver-Carone came to the IDB with the promise of reforming the institution, modernizing it and increasing capital, something he never achieved. His downfall was precipitated in seven days, but it began much earlier.

Last March, an anonymous complaint to the board accused him of violating the bank’s code of ethics by having an intimate relationship with his chief of staff. The board hired the Davis Polk law firm to investigate the allegations. Last Monday, the directors received the final report from the law firm, which detailed evidence that Claver-Carone had maintained that relationship with his collaborator – both had worked together in the White House during the Trump presidency before moving to the IDB – and had increased his salary by more than 40% in his first year at the bank, in the midst of the pandemic. He was paid US$420,000, as revealed The country.

The report further stated that the head of the IDB did not fully cooperate with the investigation and withheld information, such as emails, something that caused deep concern in the government of Joe Biden. With the support of the United States and the main countries of the region, the Executive Board unanimously decided to recommend his displacement to the Board of Governors, which made the final decision on Monday.

Claver-Carone always denied all the accusations, saying that the accusations against him were “false”, based on in “fabricated information”, and that it was all an operation to unseat him orchestrated by the IDB countries that opposed his management. Also accused the White House of handing the bank over to China on a “silver platter.”

“I supported and participated in this unprecedented investigation which, not surprisingly, does not substantiate the false and anonymous accusations made against me or IDB staff in the press,” said the 47-year-old lawyer, a former civil servant. trumpistin a statement released last week.

A Treasury Department spokesman said the investigation was “thorough, independent and credible”, and found “improper conduct” that violated the principles and values ​​of the IDB.

“Chairman Claver-Carone’s refusal to cooperate fully with the investigation and his creation of a climate of fear of retaliation among staff and borrowing countries has lost the trust of bank staff and shareholders and requires a change in leadership” , indicated the spokesman last week, and advanced the support of the United States for the displacement of the official.

Confirmed the departure of Claver-Carone, The future of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will take a new turn in the coming weeks when it is decided who will succeed it. In Washington it is expected that the chair will return to Latin America, and it is not ruled out that, for the first time, a woman will be elected to lead the bank. The names circulating at this time in the North American capital are the former president of Chile, Michelle Bachelet; the former president of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla, and the head of ECLAC, Alicia Bárcena. But the race is just beginning.