The IDB will build two maternity hospitals in border areas in Haiti, says Abinader

President Luis Abinader reported that the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will donate the funds to be built two maternity hospitals in border towns of Haitiin the northern and southern areas.

According to the statements given by the president during a Press conference in the National Palace, the IDB undertook to lead the construction of both maternities and provide the necessary resources.

“The IDB is committed to leading and seeking the funds to make those maternity hospitalsboth in the north and in the south of Haiti, close to the border, so that the thousands of Haitians can have hospitals where they would not be charged,” said President Abinader.

The president pointed out that the IDB will also be in charge of the first five years of maintenance, in conjunction with an American NGO that manages donations and works from Haiti. The budget of the constructions of the two maternities It is valued at around $440 million.

Abinader has indicated since the beginning of his administration in August 2020 that a construction of maternity hospitals would help control the amount of Haitian women in labor who go on to give birth to Dominican territory in search of better care and services.