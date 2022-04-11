“The idea is to win all the games, the records come by themselves”

2022-04-10

Hector Vargas is living preponderant moments with Royal Spain. This Sunday the Machine beat Olympia 1-0 on matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 tournament and reached nine wins in a row, something historic is the National League.

Vargas attended the press conference and made it clear that he has a committed team and that they are all in a good moment.

The Argentine strategist also highlighted the string of victories and that he always wanted to lead the Aurinegros.

THE CONFERENCE

game rating: “The boys are fine, very committed. It is clear that we show better performance every day. I feel happy, I’m in a team that wanted to have it for a long time because they do the function I ask of them well”.

Triumphs in a row: “There are nine consecutive wins, a whole lap winning. If someone had told me before that this was going to happen at Real España, I wouldn’t have believed that things would turn out so well and that communication with the players would be this way”.