“The idea is to win all the games, the records come by themselves”
2022-04-10
Hector Vargas is living preponderant moments with Royal Spain. This Sunday the Machine beat Olympia 1-0 on matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 tournament and reached nine wins in a row, something historic is the National League.
Vargas attended the press conference and made it clear that he has a committed team and that they are all in a good moment.
The Argentine strategist also highlighted the string of victories and that he always wanted to lead the Aurinegros.
THE CONFERENCE
game rating: “The boys are fine, very committed. It is clear that we show better performance every day. I feel happy, I’m in a team that wanted to have it for a long time because they do the function I ask of them well”.
Triumphs in a row: “There are nine consecutive wins, a whole lap winning. If someone had told me before that this was going to happen at Real España, I wouldn’t have believed that things would turn out so well and that communication with the players would be this way”.
footballers wear: “We have to recover for a long trip, we just came from Tocoa, which was a difficult course. Today the ground was heavy and we have to see how the boys are tomorrow afternoon”.
Rivals want to cut the streak: “They want to stop us in some way, but we are always working to correct some things and discover the weaknesses of our rivals. Every week that passes the games are going to get more difficult. By the end of the tournament we will have a complete squad to have more variants “.
Good timing attribution: “It’s a bit of everything, the good team adding my idea, everyone is well oiled, the one who plays does it in the same way as his partner. This equipment is in excellent condition. The first objective I have is to qualify for Concacaf and we are very close to that”.
The historical record of triumphs in the history of the National League: “Our idea is to win, the records come by themselves. If a barbaric record is produced, but we always go with the mentality of winning all the games”.