The Idea of ​​You: Anne Hathaway stars in the new Amazon film

Anne Hathaway will be the protagonist of the next branded project Amazon Studios And Welle Entertainment, The Idea of ​​You.

Jennifer Westfeldt will write the script, with Cathy Schulman And Gabrielle Union to production. Westfeldt is an actress and director, best known for the film Friends with Kids.

The Idea of ​​You, released in 2017, follows the story of Sophie (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother who is struggling to bounce back after her husband left her for a younger woman. Sophie will meet the young singer of the biggest boy band in the world. The two discover they have a connection and embark on a love story that deeply disrupts Sophie’s life and relationships.

Anne Hathaway she recently appeared in the film Locked Down by Doug Liman, and in the remake of Witches. The Idea of ​​You it will be the second collaboration between Hathaway And Amazon Studios, after the miniseries Solos.

The actress was engaged in filming the miniseries Apple, WeCrashed. The series, which is based on the podcast of the same name Wondery, will tell about the rise and inevitable fall of WeWork; one of the most valuable startups in the world. Leto will play co-founder Adam Neumann, while Anne Hathaway he will play his wife, Rebekah Neumann.

The Idea of ​​You by Robinne Lee

Solène Marchand, the 39-year-old owner of an art gallery in Los Angeles, is reluctant to take her daughter, Isabelle, to meet her favorite boy band. But since her divorce, she’s more eager than ever to be close to Isabelle. The last thing Solène expects is to establish a connection with one of the members of the world famous August Moon. But Hayes Campbell is smart, successful, confident and elegant, and the attraction is immediate. The fact that he is twenty years old complicates matters further.

