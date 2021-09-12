The Idea Of You, Anne Hathaway protagonist of the film

New work commitment on the horizon for one of the most famous and beloved actresses in the golden world of Hollywood. In the past few hours Deadline has revealed exclusively details and information regarding the film that will star Anne Hathaway ( PHOTO ).

The Idea Of You, the synopsis

‘Solos’, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway in a tv series

In parallel, Deadline he also talked about the plot of the film that will revolve around the protagonist Sophie, a divorced forty-year-old mother.

The synopsis starts with the husband’s decision Dan to leave his wife for a younger woman by also canceling a trip to Coachella in the company of her fifteen-year-old daughter, Sophie will only have to pick up the pieces, arm herself with courage and set off to face the crowds and heat.

The woman’s decision will lead her to make a new meeting, that is Hayes Campbell, a twenty-four year old boy from the famous boy band August Moon.