The idea that Dakota Johnson gave Chris Martin and today is part of his successful tour “Music of the Spheres” – Revista Para Ti

“Music of the Spheres” is a worldwide success and seeks to provide an inclusive experience: we tell you the story.

“Music of the Spheres“, the successful world tour of Coldplay it is for many reasons and, furthermore, it was designed with the idea that the fans of the band can also enjoy it with hearing problems.

This concept, Chris Martin recently revealed, arose from a gift from his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, for Christmas.

Dakota told me: ‘I bought you a Christmas present, a Subpac,’” the Coldplay frontman recalled. “He told me, ‘It’s like what Finneas wears on stage when he’s with Billie (Eilish)’. And it vibrates, so it’s useful for someone like Finneas. hear where one is on percussion.”

The British musician immediately thought it could be a great idea offer them at shows of his band around the world.

So, at each stop, they offer these special vests for those who are hard of hearing, accompanied by hearing aids that amplify soundsallowing you to live a unique and special experience through the waves they emit.

Fans who have enjoyed this technological advance explained that there is no better way to perceive music than their skin. This fact is recorded because this part of the human body is the one that occupies the most space, as evidenced in the following video:

The alternative pop rock band works hand in hand with societies such as the Pedagogical Institute for Language Problems and the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation Foundation (CIE) that seeks to improve needs with social programs and entertainment outside the home. As well as other organizations that are focused on people who have this difficulty.