The ideal Blake Lively miniskirt to stylize the legs

The big question to answer is, what favors me for stylize the legs? By itself, the mini skirt It is one of the most feminine garments that exist and when you know how to choose the right one, as is the case with Blake Livelyhighlighting the strong points and concealing those defects that are not liked, it becomes a weapon of seduction that is difficult to match.

Find out what kind of mini skirt uses the actress and which is the one that favors you the most. Of course, as we always tell you, these are tips in case you have doubts. But the truth is that no fashion rule precedes the main one: Always wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter what!

That said, let’s go to some recommendations for those who want to inspire you and find your personal style:

What kind of miniskirts stylize legs like Blake Lively

There are mini skirts short, long, tube, hip, high waisted, flared and many more. And it is that, the skirt is the most feminine garment in any woman’s wardrobe. If you know how to combine, she can become your best ally.

Of course, you have to know those tricks that some women like Blake Lively know to enhance the curves of the silhouette and camouflage those small defects such as wide hips or a poorly defined waist. However, she wore her miniskirt so well this time that she managed to style her legs. Look at her!

How to choose your best miniskirt

When choosing the mini skirt What suits you best should take into account your own physiognomy. That means that you must take into account if you are more or less tall, your physical structure and the size of your hips. In the same way, the choice of footwear that finishes the look will have a great influence.

Also important is the length, shape and color of the mini skirt, since they visually affect the image of the whole. They can help to stylize the figure, to make the legs look more stylized and slender or also to mark a wasp waist.

Blake Lively wears everything that never goes out of style

This has been confessed by her own Blake Lively and that should be considered when choosing the ideal garment. In his case, every time he wears a mini skirt or a mini dress, it shows that it stylizes her, lengthens her legs and the best thing is that it never goes out of style.

The actress always dazzles and this time she did it with a flattering purple design where she combined it with accessories and red shoes. A classic design that does not go out of style and that season after season, sweeps all stores. A mini dress where she highlighted her figure and her legs.

Now that you have these tips for using a mini skirt perfect and stylize the legs. Which one is the most favorable for you? Tell us your secrets.

Remember that every once in a while Blake Lively faces style duels like he did with Hailee Steinfeld, where they confirmed which outfits are the trend. Safety pin!