The ideal dress watch if you are a millennial with a lot of style

We have found two new versions of a classic watch in the IWC Schaffhausen universe: the Portugieser in its Automatic and Chronograph model. Two of the most popular designs in this collection. Two silhouettes with details that are almost identical to the eye, but that work based on two types of personalities. You will choose which one suits you best once we tell you what each version is about.

Both watches feature stainless steel cases, white and blue dials contrasted with the characteristic railway-style chapter ring, blue Arabic numerals and blued feuille hands. So far, we can assure you that it is a very versatile dress watch that combines with absolutely anything you decide.

A design with a stark contrast between its dial and subdials, often affectionately called the “panda dial” by watch enthusiasts. The combination of the two colors improves readability and gives a very distinctive look. On this occasion, the Swiss manufacture presents these icons in a unified design code whose white dials have a polished lacquer finish, while the deep blue subdials have an “azurage” finish.

These nautical colors not only give these classic modelsit’s a fresh look Y contemporary– They are also a reminder of the origins of the Portugieser, whose legendary design was initially inspired by sea deck observation clocks. A watch to surprise everyone in the office, for sure.

The Automatic Portugieser

Very comfortable and faithful companion. Courtesy

It has a stainless steel case with a diameter of 42.3 millimeters, a white and blue dial and hands. feuille bluish. The balanced arrangement of the dial places the small seconds at 9 o’clock and the power reserve indication at 3 o’clock. This watch is powered by IWC caliber 52010. Its Pellaton automatic winding system has been reinforced with virtually wear-free ceramic components.