the ideal eleven in the event of Mbappé’s departure – Sport.fr

Yes, PSG is going through a very complicated season and has experienced, for the umpteenth time, a heavy disappointment in the Champions League that the capital club is desperately chasing. Unfortunately, even if they played well, PSG did not show enough strength of character to go after this prestigious competition. But the most complicated may be about to happen, with the (very) likely departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid next summer. So, between heavy losses, remodeling of the team, new blood, what could the PSG version 2022/2023 look like? We tried to draw a portrait of it.

Guardian: one (nav)ace too many?

Paris had carried out a great operation last summer with the recruitment of the very courted Gianluigi Donnarumma. The only problem, Keylor Navas was already present in the ranks. The club therefore found itself with two renowned goalkeepers. Except that one of them will have to occupy the status of second, which seems to have been taken by the former Real Madrid. Competition between two great goalkeepers is not necessary, and undoubtedly counterproductive because it prevents stability and the establishment of permanent automatisms with the defense. And this not only for the goalkeepers and their teammates, but also for the coach who will have additional difficulties in building an 11 type. The bet on the future seems to be oriented towards Gianluigi Donnarumma, which is why PSG should bet everything on the Italian goalkeeper and release Keylor Navas, although under contract until 2024.

Defence: an obvious lack of authority?

The side are one of the only satisfactions in defense in Paris. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes adapted perfectly and proved to be decisive on several occasions. However, in this same position, PSG should consider separating from Layvin Kurzawa who has clearly become a ghost of the Parc des Princes. Now let’s move on to more serious things: PSG undeniably have defensive shortcomings, and have done so for a long time. Lack of authority, absence of a boss, feverishness under tension… the club has often paid cruel eliminations because of its defensive weakness. Something has to change. Marquinhos needs someone so reassuring by his side because Presnel Kimpembe does not constantly display consistency and guarantee. The bet taken by Leonardo with the recruitment of Sergio Ramos was wise, but we have no idea if the Spanish defender will be available for a whole season. Players like Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer have had very little playing time this season and could be revived. Three options can be offered: keep the same framework with players who know each other and have automatisms, relaunch Abdou Diallo and/or Thilo Kehrer alongside Marquinhos, or recruit an experienced defender at the highest level with a leadership capable of reassuring its troops, like VVD in Liverpool which is a veritable control tower. A profile like Antonio Rudiger, free this summer of any contract with Chelsea, would be interesting for the capital club.

Middle : the biggest job?

Certainly the game sector where change would be the most coherent and necessary. The Parisian environment is also one of the flaws of the team, and we could see it during the 1/8and Champions League final second leg against Real Madrid. Between laxity, clumsiness and inability to put pressure, this environment did not show great satisfaction. In addition, the workforce of the Parisian environment is in excess and some players seem out of breath, others are so when they have just arrived (not to mention Georginio Wijnaldum). PSG does not lack quality in the middle, but it certainly lacks complicity, complementarity and physical impact. And especially youth. This is why, faced with this acknowledgment of failure, it seems logical to release some of them and replace them with new blood. Young Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni is one of Ligue 1’s revelations this season, and the capital club would do well not to let him escape to Real Madrid and bring him into their squad. We also know that Paul Pogba is of great interest to PSG and that he will be released from his contract with Manchester United this summer, to be continued. Paris should also look into Ngolo Kanté who, like many Chelsea players, could leave the Blues ship at the end of the season. His recruitment could transform the Parisian environment at all levels. Among the many players whose contract will expire in June, there are also profiles like Corentin Tolisso or Marcelo Brozovic, who would have the characteristics that PSG need.

Offensive : Haaland or nothing?

This is news for no one, Kylian Mbappé already has almost two feet at the Santiago Bernabeu and the future looks very delicate for PSG without its star. Paris has no choice but to replace him, but is Kylian Mbappé replaceable? The Parisian has had such an impact in PSG’s game this season and is increasingly seen as the cornerstone of this team, registering 26 goals and 17 assists in 37 games in all competitions. Although surrounded by football superstars, Mbappé has proven to be the strong man and the key player. It’s simple, there is a PSG with and a PSG without the number 7 (as evidenced by the recent defeat of PSG in Nice where Mbappé was suspended), and Paris must already consider itself without Mbappé. To replace him, who will be up to it? Erling Haaland seems to be the only profile that could wipe out a departure from the former Monegasque. Only, the Norwegian striker has many suitors, and not the least, so the fight will be fierce but PSG can keep hope because Haaland has not given any verdict. The name of Cristiano Ronaldo also circulates in the small papers, but doesn’t PSG need youth? Without Mbappé, and Di Maria whose contract will expire in June, the Parisian attack will only be made up of thirty-somethings. The answer therefore seems obvious. To surround Neymar and Messi, who should be renewed next season, PSG must recruit young people. The ideal would be a profile of 9, but they do not run the streets and will be hard to rally (Haaland, Lewandowski, Kane, Lukaku…). The PSG would also be in advanced discussions with the entourage of Ousmane Dembélé and the profile of the Barcelona striker is also interesting, except that we know the fragile physical condition of the latter. What is certain, PSG will have to rack their brains more than once because it is a big headache that awaits them in view of the departure of Mbappé.

Our ideal PSG team for next season: