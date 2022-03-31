The ideal eleven of almost 900 million that will not be in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The 2022 World Cup draw is just around the corner, so ESPN presents you with a millionaire lineup that will be conspicuous by its absence in World Cup lands

.

is approaching the world Cup and 29 of the 32 teams that will participate in the competition are already defined, so the group stage draw will be held this Friday. The teams that are out of the contest that will be held for the first time in qatar.

With this in mind, ESPN built a team with the biggest names that won’t be in the world Cupafter their teams failed to qualify for the top competition, forming a squad of €810 million (€896 million).

In goal, the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma stands out, chosen as the best goalkeeper in the world in 2021 by the magazine French Football. According Transfermarktthe PSG goalkeeper is worth €65 million ($72 million).

Haaland and Salah will not be in the World Cup ESPN

The defense is based on Inter Milan, with Skriniar, from Slovakiaand Bastoni, from Italy. The third member of the sector is the Austrian and Real Madrid star David Alaba. The trident costs a total €180 million ($199 million).

The midfield is made up of Ndidi, from Nigeria and Leicester City, and the Italians Verratti, from PSG, Barella, from Inter Milan, and Chiesa, from Juventus. All four are worth together €255 million ($282 million).

The attack is formed by Mohamed Salah, of Egypt and Liverpool, Osimhen, Napoli and Nigeriaand Haaland, the young star of Norway and Borussia Dortmund. The three add up to a value of €310 million ($343 million).