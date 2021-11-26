The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 14th day
The formation for the 14th day will not be easy to field! It starts this evening at 8.45 pm with the advance scheduled between Cagliari and Salernitana, and ends on Sunday evening with the match scheduled between Naples and Lazio. In between, the interesting match scheduled for Saturday at 6pm between Juventus and Atalanta.
As usual, lots of games can give you lots of bonuses. So here it ishe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 14th of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.
Rui Patricio (Rome)
Roma are back from two consecutive clean sheets in the league and Conference League. Could give continuity to these good performances, Mourinho seems to have registered the back department.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples)
He could get the better of his former teammate, Hysaj. Pedro is not a nice customer, but with his physique he could nullify it. Watch out for the bonus …
Federico Dimarco (Inter)
Inzaghi could give him a chance as a starter. With his left-handed he can find a bonus at any moment, especially on set pieces.
Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina)
A name certainly less appreciated by the fantasy coaches than his teammate Milenkovic. But he is playing a solid championship and even in the opposing area he is always dangerous.
Roberto Pereyra (Udinese)
Penalty keeper and insertion midfielder. Against Genoa, the +3 that has been missing for a few days can arrive.
Brahim Diaz (Milan)
His class on the trocar can be fundamental for Pioli against Sassuolo. Ibra will create lots of spaces for him to enter and hit.
Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari)
Fresh from an excellent match against Sassuolo where he also gave his teammates an assist. Its dynamism can be fundamental against Salerno.
Fabian Ruiz (Naples)
He is back after the rest of the round in the Europa League. In the middle of the field he has now become a fixed point for Spalletti, with his left-handed he is ready to hit Lazio too.
Joao Pedro (Cagliari)
Cagliari team man, penalty shooter, plays against one of the worst defenses in the league. What else?
Musa Barrow (Bologna)
An ideal solution as a third slot in a fantasy football at 8 or 10. Against Spezia he can find the way back to the net lost in the last few weeks.
Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)
A force of nature, we can’t keep him out against Empoli. The fantasy coaches are waiting for more bonuses.