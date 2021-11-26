The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 14th day

The formation for the 14th day will not be easy to field! It starts this evening at 8.45 pm with the advance scheduled between Cagliari and Salernitana, and ends on Sunday evening with the match scheduled between Naples and Lazio. In between, the interesting match scheduled for Saturday at 6pm between Juventus and Atalanta.

As usual, lots of games can give you lots of bonuses. So here it ishe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 14th of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.