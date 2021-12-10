The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 17th day
The formation for the 17th day of the 2021-2022 championship will not be easy to field! A stew round that is spread over four days. It starts today at 20.45 with the advance scheduled between Genoa and Sampdoria. It closes on Monday evening with Roma-Spezia for the last bonuses of the day. In the middle of the championship fight with Milan who will visit Udinese. While Inter and Napoli have home matches respectively against Cagliari and Empoli.
As usual, lots of games can give you lots of bonuses. So here it ishe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 17th of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.
Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina)
It has now become a certainty for the fantasy coaches with Dragowski struggling to recover from the long injury suffered in October. A comfortable clean sheet can arrive against Salernitana also because the grenades really make a tremendous effort in attack.
Joakim Maehle (Atalanta)
His forays on the wing could annoy the defense of Verona. The fantasy coaches are waiting for the first +3 in the league.
Fikayo Tomori (Milan)
A defender of absolute temperament and certainly will want to make up for the mistake in the Champions League (where he also scored a goal) with a great performance.
Gleison Bremer (Turin)
Arnautovic is unlikely to recover, which could make the task slightly easier for the solid Brazilian defender. Watch out for his forays into the opponent’s area too.
Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria)
He will try to drag Sampdoria into the derby as well. His wit about the wing can make life difficult for the young Cambiaso.
Jordan Veretout (Rome)
His championship so far has been really disappointing. Can the turning point come against Spezia? The fantasy coaches who invested several credits on Roma’s penalty shooter in the summer hope it.
Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina)
Soul of the Fiorentina midfield, a fundamental player for the fantasy coaches who adopt the midfield modifier. Do the fantasy coaches now expect some bonuses from him, which can come against Salernitana?
Ivan Perisic (Inter)
In a big way the Croatian footballer, against Cagliari can put the young Bellanova in crisis on that side and give some important bonuses to the fantasy coaches.
Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)
We cannot keep the league’s top scorer out of this lineup against one of the most beaten defenses of the tournament.
Alvaro Morata (Juventus)
He tried against Genoa, but Sirigu was fantastic and denied him the joy of +3. He will also try again against Venezia, coming from a bad defensive performance against Verona.
Dries Mertens (Naples)
He is not making Osimhen regret, indeed absurdly he has a much higher achievement average than the Nigerian. Even against Empoli, who concede something behind, must be deployed.