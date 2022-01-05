The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 20th day

The line-up for matchday 20 of Serie A will not be easy to field, more than usual this time. Covid has come back overwhelmingly in our lives and also in the world of football, putting several games at risk. Not only that, because some companies have decided not to communicate the names of the positives for privacy.

So there is a serious risk of deploying the squad almost in the dark, but luckily for you it will be delivered tomorrow at 12.30, when at least the Bologna-Inter and Sampdoria-Cagliari officials will be available. Most likely by tomorrow all the clubs will have communicated the list of players called and there will be a clearer picture of the unavailable players.

An old style day, with 10 games all on the same day. It closes with Juventus-Napoli at 20.45, while at 18.30 there is a very interesting Milan-Rome, also naturally in a Fantasy Football key.

In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here is therefore thehe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 20th of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.