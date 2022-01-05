The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 20th day
The line-up for matchday 20 of Serie A will not be easy to field, more than usual this time. Covid has come back overwhelmingly in our lives and also in the world of football, putting several games at risk. Not only that, because some companies have decided not to communicate the names of the positives for privacy.
So there is a serious risk of deploying the squad almost in the dark, but luckily for you it will be delivered tomorrow at 12.30, when at least the Bologna-Inter and Sampdoria-Cagliari officials will be available. Most likely by tomorrow all the clubs will have communicated the list of players called and there will be a clearer picture of the unavailable players.
An old style day, with 10 games all on the same day. It closes with Juventus-Napoli at 20.45, while at 18.30 there is a very interesting Milan-Rome, also naturally in a Fantasy Football key.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here is therefore thehe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 20th of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.
Pietro Terracciano (Fiorentina)
Udinese do not have a great propensity to score a lot and this already helps. On the other hand, however, Fiorentina are also doing well in the defensive phase, focus on the Viola’s goalkeeper.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples)
The full-back of the Neapolitans will once again be present. Together with Politano he will give Alex Sandro a lot of trouble, not really in a great period to put it mildly.
Fikayo Tomori (Milan)
The match is not very easy against Roma, but on more than one occasion he has proved to be a very high level defender. We advise you to deploy it without remorse, it will not disappoint you.
Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina)
In this case the speech is very similar to that made for Terracciano: Fiorentina plays well and suffers little, Udinese doesn’t score a lot. His race could travel on high grade averages.
Luis Alberto (Lazio)
He should go back to being a starter and against Empoli, which suffers a lot, the inclusion of the attacking midfielders could easily affect and become the protagonist. In our midfield can not miss.
Nicolò Barella (Inter)
A half wing not really inclined to the bonus, but in great shape: it is difficult to ignore the great period he is experiencing and for this he must be deployed, even given the opponent, inclined to leave many spaces, which he will face.
Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)
A great performance is expected from him. It hasn’t illuminated the scene for several weeks, now we expect a clear change of gear. A blocked game is expected against Torino, his conclusions from outside could make the difference.
Antonin Barak (Verona)
Barring further unforeseen circumstances, he could finally return to being the owner. He will be alongside Caprari and Simeone against a Spezia that often leaves a lot of space for the opponents. It is ready to record once again.
Alexis Sanchez (Inter)
With Dzeko positive for Coronavirus and with Correa not at his best, he should start the starter alongside Lautaro Martinez. When called into question, it is always good: we advise you to field him if you have him in the squad, it is an opportunity to be exploited.
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo)
However, a Genoa not in great shape could be decisive, as has often happened to him in the last period. Penalty taker, shooter of all set pieces and reference point for the Neroverde offensive maneuver. Impossible to keep it out.
Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
The King is back. Against Empoli he will be the starter, ready to go back to scoring, in any way possible. Expecting a single goal from him is perhaps even little on this day, he could be the best of the 20th round of Serie A.