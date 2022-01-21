The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 23rd day

The line-up for matchday 23 of Serie A will not be easy to field. With the updated Covid protocol and Covid cases on the rise in some companies, there are some games at risk such as Napoli-Salernitana and Inter-Venezia.
It starts today, Friday at 8.45 pm, with the advance between Verona and Bologna, the day ends on Sunday evening with the big match scheduled between Milan and Juventus. In between an interesting Lazio-Atalanta scheduled for Saturday evening.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here is the onehe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 23rd of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.
Marco Silvestri (Udinese)
Genoa is in clear difficulty, but Udinese is also not doing very well due to the Covid emergency in recent weeks. It will be a challenge between two teams eager for redemption, but also fearful. A classic 0-0? Maybe, but we advise you to focus on the Juventus goalkeeper.
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Naples)
The appointment with the bonus for the Napoli right-back has been missing for several weeks now. Against a Salernitana killed by Covid, his insertions could make the difference in a match like this.
Tommaso Augello (Sampdoria)
In the possible unpublished 3-5-2 by Giampaolo, Augello could act at full range in the left lane. Against a Gyasi more inclined to attack than to defend, he could often find himself with a lot of field at his disposal. We expect a great performance from him.
Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina)
After the brace on a free kick, it is practically impossible not to field him. Against a Cagliari in great difficulty, he could once again have a bonus. Assists, goals and an eye on set pieces, including possible changes from the spot. It is in a moment of incredible shape and must be exploited.
Nicolò Barella (Inter)
The appointment with the goal has been missing for some time now and against a Venice in full emergency due to Covid it could be the right day to unlock. Deploying him is an obligation, always, but in this round even more than usual.
Nicolò Zaniolo (Rome)
Even in his case, the bonus has been missing for some time now. It seemed he had finally unlocked with Atalanta, but now he is back in a period without goals and assists. Against Empoli and a Marchizza not in great shape, he could make the difference to the sound of +3 and +1.
Felipe Anderson (Lazio)
As has often happened to him in his career, he is experiencing a very fluctuating season. With Pedro’s injury he will be sure to leave as a starter, but in front of him he will have an Atalanta that is always difficult to face. However, his rides could be decisive with the large spaces that Orobics often leave.
Eljif Elmas (Naples)
Don’t be scared by the possible bench, in a match like this it doesn’t matter. The Salernitana will be in full emergency at Maradona and the goleada risk is very real. Even 15 minutes could be enough to stamp and he is in a moment of crazy shape: line him up.
Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)
Despite the pearl of the 4-0 against Genoa, he will still be angry at the missed penalty. The desire is to totally redeem himself and against a Cagliari decimated by Covid we expect he can do more than just a goal. Be ready, it could be a great day for the Serbian.
Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria)
The moment of form he is going through is impressive and even with Giampaolo he will most likely be at the center of the project. Against a spice that always grants a lot, we strongly advise you to continue to bet on it without remorse.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan)
Only one goal with Venezia, 0 against Spezia: he is playing well, he is regaining his form, but the bonuses do not fall as one would expect from someone like him. With Juventus it is one of his matches, where he will be ready to make a difference and demonstrate his supremacy. Never questioned.