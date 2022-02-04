The ideal formation for Fantasy Football: 24th day

The formation for the 24th matchday of Serie A will not be easy to field. After another stop for the national teams and the transfer market closed, the fantasy coaches are returning from repair auctions. There are many doubts, with some teams that have turned the squad upside down, there is expectation to understand who will play from the first minute.
It starts tomorrow at 15 with the advance scheduled between Rome and Genoa, and closes on Monday evening with the postponement of Salernitana-Spezia. In between, the highly anticipated derby between Inter and Milan. And the debut of Dusan Vlahovic with the Juventus shirt, at home, against Hellas Verona.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here is the onehe ideal formation of Fantasy Football for the 24th of Serie A. One of the most followed and appreciated sections by fantasy coaches.
Rui Patricio (Rome)
Genoa will arrive at the Olimpico fearful of embarking and with the desire not to make a bad impression. We are convinced that the propensity to offend will be almost nil, which is why it could be a clear afternoon for Rui Patricio who, when called upon, will be ready.
Wilfried Singo (Turin)
He is playing well, he is in great shape and also scores with some continuity. His constant insertions and his ball and chain progressions could make a difference in different circumstances. Udogie will be in definite difficulty.
Joakim Maehle (Atalanta)
With the farewell of Gosens he became the owner on the left wing. With different characteristics, but he will try not to make the German regret it. He has shown that he has more goals in his legs, we advise you to bet on him.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)
Already in general it is difficult to think of excluding him, if he also plays in the trident of the attacking midfielders it is practically impossible not to field him. He is a top, perhaps between now and the end of the season he could be the best. Against Lazovic he won’t have big problems.
Sergio Oliveira (Rome)
It is becoming a point of reference for the Giallorossi. With Pellegrini who risks starting from the bench, he is also the first penalty taker. Consequently, it is better to think about deploying him regardless, especially at this moment and in a match like the one with Genoa.
Giulio Maggiore (Spezia)
Still hunting for the first goal of the season, what better opportunity than against Salernitana. We are convinced he can do well, regardless of a possible bonus. Let’s say that he will be the most attacking midfielder of the team, it is difficult not to field him.
Piotr Zieliński (Naples)
The blue midfielder remains one of the top of the list. Against Venice then, how can you not field him? Impossible, moreover for us he could be the real star of the day, ready to dispense bonuses in profusion in the 90 minutes of play.
Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)
He is finding continuity and will start again as a starter against an Empoli that concedes a lot. Barrow is missing and therefore we are still relying on him, moreover, it is difficult to think that Arnautovic will conclude the whole game and consequently watch out for penalties.
Luis Muriel (Atalanta)
Duvan Zapata will be missing once again, consequently Muriel will be the owner, as well as penalty taker, against a Cagliari in clear difficulty. The Colombian could go wild and is consequently to be deployed, without ifs and buts.
Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo)
Against a Sampdoria that could suffer his physicality, Scamacca is ready to return to stamp after a disappointing performance with Torino. Sassuolo plays well and will find space, he wants to score once again.
Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)
There may be someone, hidden in the depths of the earth, who truly believes that the former Fiorentina may have difficulties with impact. He could be, but he remains an absolute top and at the debut he will want to do well immediately. It is to be deployed, without ifs and buts.