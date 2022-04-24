The ideal line-up with which Cruz Azul should play against Atlético San Luis

Cruz Azul will have to outline its most powerful lineup for the closing of the 2022 Closing Tournament, in search of securing the direct ticket to the Liguilla and fighting for the tenth star.

Cruz Azul is forced to keep the three points this Sunday in front of Athletic San Luis on the Matchday 16if you want to ensure the direct ticket to the Liguilla and avoid playoffs, so John Reynoso I would have to send to his best 11 men available on the pitch Aztec stadium, looking to profile your ‘ideal alignment’ for the closing of the tournament in the Closure 2022 Y fight for the tenth star.

And it is that in the party of the double shiftlast Thursday before Queretaro, the cement strategist surprised with an unprecedented 11in which still conducted some tests on your campus, changing even from positions to their players and the biggest surprise: played without a nominal 9, so much Santiago Gimenez as Ivan Morales they remained on the bench until the second half.

That is why facing the Young Classic and at the end of the tournament, John Reynoso he would have to go profiling the one who will be his 11 most powerful and that will surely fight for the title in Liga MXwith at least one referent in the attack as a striker and who can gain confidence to establish himself as the Cruz Azul goal manas well as supporting their footballers in the position they perform best.

The casualties of Cruz Azul against Atlético San Luis

Unfortunately for the ‘chess player’, The Machine will still not be able to count on two of its best men due to injury: Charly Rodriguez and Jose de Jesus Corona, well the return of the captain points to the next match against Americabecause in La Noria the hope is maintained to see him arrive on time to the Young Classic. In addition, it must be remembered that Rómulo Otero caused loss last day presenting discomfort, so his presence for this Sunday is in doubt.

Blue Cross vs. Atlético San Luis: The lineup with the 11 best players

In this way, Sebastian Jurado will again be the one who defends the Cruz Azul goal, this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, sheltered in the central for Pablo Aguilar and Julio Cesar Dominguezwho look firm in the rear, while on the right side it would already have to startr Juan Escobarwho was already able to add more minutes after the blow that left him out for a few games, while on the left he could be louis abramafter Adrián Aldrete and Alejandro Mayorga are not going through their best moment.

With the absence of Charlie Rodriguez It is in the midfield where one of the great problems of Machine, because he has not been able to find a playmaker who can replace him and enhance the attack, so again he could send Ignatius Rivero Already Erik Lyrawhile to exploit the offensive on the wings, again they would be Uriel Antuna to the right and Christian Tabo on the left, because it is in a better moment than Angel Romero.

Finally, with a more risky and offensive scheme dand 4-4-2, and for which the ‘chess player’ was already encouraged to bet in past tournaments, he could try again playing with two strikers, where Ivan Morales It stays on point like the nominal 9 and Santiago Gimenez further back, to exploit the qualities he has already shown, as a post, pulling markers and as an assist.

