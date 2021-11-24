The ideal makeup at 50 (and beyond)

“Hello girls and hello guys 💖 Today I take advantage of the fact that mum Mendy is here with me to show you the effect of the OhMyLove ClioMakeUp Foundation on more mature skin 😍 @She loves a simple, light make-up, which uniforms the complexion but without weighing it down or mark the skin. The secret? Use a little product and spread it upwards to create a natural lifting effect. Watch the video to the end, remember to share and like! A big kiss soon! ». Like this ClioMakeUp so he shared with his many followers the ideal makeup for her 50-year-old mom.

The famous Italian beauty influencer and make-up artist immediately pointed out the first fundamental tip to recreate a natural and luminous effect even on mature skin: use little product, in this case foundation, spreading it upwards to create a lifting effect and, therefore, erase age.

The importance of skincare

It almost goes without saying that follow a thorough skincare – cleansing, hydration and exfoliation – is an essential strategy for achieving a healthy complexion, especially as you age. Before applying makeup, applying a light moisturizer to clean skin is more than ever must. After the moisturizer has been absorbed, it is good and right to treat areas with fine lines or dry areas of the face with a quick-absorbing primer.

Another diktat to keep in mind is: “You can’t hide wrinkles, so don’t try.” In any case it is also true that if you are agèe you need to follow some attention as Rajan Tolomei, National Make-up Artist of Max Factor also explains: «The make-up of a woman of about fifty must follow specific attention. You want it because the skin does not have such a perfect color, or because maybe the first lines of expression are appearing, but above all because the allure of a fifty-year-old in my opinion must be elegant, practical, sophisticated and sober on every occasion “. Just like the celebs who have passed half a century but who really look splendid: Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Reese Whiterspoon among the many.

The ideal day make-up for 50-year-olds

Here are the steps suggested by the famous beautician to create the ideal make-up for 50-year-olds in the day version: «In the morning we can foresee a look that provides a luminous, practical, elegant but at the same time fresh and dynamic allure that I would perform in this way: first of all apply the primer all over the face and so the foundation. Small touches of concealer in the areas with discoloration and little brightness or compactness followed by a veil of powder in the T zone. Perform a small sculpting with a little soil under the cheekbone and a veil of pink blush on the cheek to evoke dynamism and freshness. The eyes are slightly outlined with an anthracite gray pencil and then, through a mixture of brown, dark brown, bark and gold eyeshadows, a classic and timeless eye is drawn. Lots of mascara and perfectly combed brows. Finally, the lips are drawn with a nude pencil (antique pink or mauve) and covered with a creamy moisturizing and sophisticated pink beige lipstick ».

The ideal evening make-up for 50-year-olds

And, instead, Rajan Tolomei’s tips for a perfect make-up by night for perennials of all latitudes and longitudes: “During the evening we are allowed to intensify everything. The complexion must be done in the same way but by intensifying the contouring and also the application of blush, but above all by applying a highlighter to the apex of the cheekbone, on the bridge of the nose and on the lip contours: a product that makes everything more sophisticated, enveloping and sensual. The eyes are energized through a soft smokey eyes created in shades of black, dark brown, gray, plum and to which a touch of metallic blue can also be added. The mascara must be abundant both on the upper and lower lashes, while the black kajal fills the conjunctiva line of the eye to make the look more captivating and sensual. The lips, for a sophisticated and sober look, remain naked. While, for a more elegant and timeless look, they are dressed in a dense red. The most daring go towards rock and contemporary dynamism using a plum ».

In the gallery all the cosmetics with which to refill the cosmetic bag for a perfect age-proof make-up 24 hours a day.

