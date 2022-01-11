The ideal man

Giada (Claudia Campagnola) and Lollo (Toni Fornari) are great friends who live together in her beautiful and big house, but above all they are business partners. The two successfully manage GIA & LOL LINGERIE, a brand on the rise in the high-end underwear market. It would be all right if it weren’t that they both have big heart problems. Giada spends her evenings of rest wrapped in a childish overalls (the perfect counterpart to the seductive lingerie she makes), with a huge basket of popcorn, intent on repeated viewing of sentimental films with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. The best way to get over your emotional depression. Obviously, there is no one next to her, not even by accident. Lollo – who is homosexual (but this matters very little) – has long since, after many blows, abandoned the idea of ​​love, contenting himself with very brief disposable relationships.

The coexistence of feelings already very precarious, but still livable, is miserably shattered when Lollo tells Giada that Sandra, one of their designers, “but who stops that, of 110 kg with ankles like this?” (is the very feminine comment of the girl), she has just got engaged to her new (and handsome) roommate. In Giada the decision is taken and – despite Lollo’s many protests – an ad is published in “Porta Portese” (a well-known Roman classifieds newspaper, ed) to search for the perfect tenant (there is a long series of merits that the unknown will have to have) with the secret, but not too much, expectation that he can then be transformed into a potential boyfriend, into that ideal man that every American film puts in front of the protagonist’s door, after a long series of vicissitudes, often even wealthy ones. Among the many who come to see the room, Damiano (Simone Montedoro) also introduces himself, a handsome man – and this is obvious – very distinguished, just separated from his wife and in difficulty, even financial. It is useless to hide from the reader that the new presence in the house will only cause sentimental turmoil in the relationship between the two friends and business partners. At least this is the beginning, everything else, as always, must be seen in the theater, including the cameo that … that’s enough!

The comedy proceeds gracefully on its main road, that of offering the viewer a pleasant opportunity to leave the house and spend about an hour and a half in the company of three good actors who approach the text with the right concentration. Claudia Campagnola is halfway between Sandra Dee and Doris Day, obviously both catapulted into the 21st century. At the same time fun with pajamas, glasses and popcorn (Peter Pan’s John Darling), as well as naturally sensual, when it remains only with slip and stockings. Toni Fornari, while entering the theatrical game more slowly, avoids pushing too hard on his character, thus not exposing himself to the risk of excessive and annoying characterization. Simone Montedoro keeps his Damiano on course, caught in the grip of the two loving fires. Balance seems to be the goal sought and found by everyone: writing, directing and actors.

By verifying that extra something that we usually find in texts with the signature (he is coator and director) of Toni Fornari, we have the feeling that, playing with this very particular family mènage à trois, he wanted (between one line and another, a attempt of seduction and an escape) deliver a small pill of reflection on the value of feelings, on the sincerity of relationships and on love, so difficult to find and maintain, regardless of who it is addressed to. You leave the room with a smile, and if you think about something more, the cost of the ticket is amply repaid.

THE IDEAL MAN

by Toni Fornari, Andrea Maia, Vincenzo Sinopoli

with Claudia Campagnola, Toni Fornari, Simone Montedoro

lights and sound system Davide Di Francescantonio, Andrea De Caroli

assistant director Mattia Ranaldo

costumes Mira Malcheva

assistant director Angelica Pisilli

directed by Toni Fornari

production Andrea Maia / Teatro Golden and Vincenzo Sinopoli

duration about 75 minutes

26.09.2019