The ideal movie to cut the week on HBO Max Spain

If there is a genre that is destined to be always current, it is the police thriller. Conflicts of this type are unfortunately renewed over and over again, but in addition, throughout history there have been a large number of crimes of all kinds that are often made into movies.

In this case, the catalog of HBO Max from Spain offers us this film, called Criminal Pactwhich reviews the true story of a mobster who became one of the most dangerous people in Boston. whitey bulger It was this Irish mobster who, starting in the 1970s and after a dark pact with the FBI, obtained a power that seemed impossible to stop.

