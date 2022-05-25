The ideal skinny jeans for all sizes with which Yalitza Aparicio shows off her ‘booty’

Yalitza Aparicio has become a benchmark for fashion and style, leaving aside the luxurious brands that have worn clothes that are willing to share simple and comfortable outfits with skinny jeansperfect for embarking on new adventures and trips while showing off your figure.

To travel It is one of Yalitza Aparicio’s favorite activities and she does not hesitate to share the details on social networks, where she has captivated her fans with outfits worthy of replicating during the next vacations for her simplicity and versatility, because they can be perfectly combined with other garments, matching them to the circumstances.

It may interest you: 5 wide pants with which María León confirms that skinny jeans are a thing of the past

On his most recent trip to oaxaca The actress surprised with a fate that, until then, went unnoticed by many. Its about glass bridge located in the municipality of Ixtlán de Juárez, where Aparicio showed once again that skinny jeans are always a good option for comfortable travel.

For that occasion, the actress opted for a crop top in a green color perfect for high temperatures and that has become a celebrity favorite, he combined it with a White hat which is an ideal accessory for any trip, although the shape is perfect for the place.

Yalitza Aparicio responds to criticism

Yalitza Aparicio achieved fame with the movie “Rome” by director Alfonso Cuarón, something that turned his life upside down and, in addition to traveling the world, he used the scope he had to fight against stereotypes and prejudices.

The actress has traveled to impressive places such as the city of Kaohsiung in Taiwanwhere he showed that skinny jeans are his favorite garment by combining black ones with a pink crop top and a denim jacket. Once again the 2000 style hat was part of the outfit.

It may interest you: Macky González imposes a “cowboy” style in tight jeans and lace | PHOTO

Black jeans have become a basic garment that cannot be missing in the wardrobe and the actress knows it very well, as she combines them with other garments to obtain different styles with which she can go from elegant to relaxed just with a blouse.

Although Aparicio has been the image of important and luxurious brands, she is characterized by a relaxed and comfortable look for her day-to-day life, often highlighting her roots by wearing beautiful and elaborate mexican designs in traditional garments.

KEEP READING:

Ángela Aguilar teaches fashion with skinny jeans | PHOTO

Grettell Valdez teaches fashion to wear wide pants for tall women

Baggy pants and Spartan sandals, so you can combine them to be in trend