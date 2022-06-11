The idealistic Netflix movie with Brie Larson that lasts 1 hour 31 minutes

The Captain Marvel actress starred in a film that has nothing to do with superheroes. Find out what other production he worked on with Samuel L. Jackson!

Since Brie Larson arrived at Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress achieved popularity like never before. And it is that, although she has worked in the industry for a long time, it was not until her participation as Captain Marvel that conquered the fans of the superhero franchise. Still, she didn’t get stuck and she continued to accept new roles. One of them is the protagonist of unicorn shopa film available on Netflix that lasts alone 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Premiered in 2019, has a fundamental characteristic that differentiates it from its journey through the MCU: it has nothing to do with comics or superheroes. However, a very special connection appears that you will love if you consider yourself a lover of his character. And it is that in this film he shares a cast with Samuel L Jacksonthe actor who gave life to a young man Nick Fury in the Captain Marvel movie. The duo is repeated and they result in an idealistic film.

What is it about unicorn shop? The tape available on Netflix presents Kit, a young woman who fails in the study of the arts. When she falls into a boring job and must move back in with her parents, the eccentric painter receives an invitation from a shop that allows her to fulfill her life’s dream and test the real meaning of the painting. her maturity. And that opportunity consists of nothing less than adopt a unicorn.

Although her performance as this artist is remarkable, it was not her only role in the film. She was also its director! The actress also loves working behind the camera, and on two previous occasions, she’s worked as a filmmaker on smaller projects to prepare for this big moment. In reality, the filming took place a few years before its premiere on the streaming platform: in 2017, it was presented at the Toronto International Film Festival and it was not until 2019 that the public could appreciate it worldwide.

She is not alone: ​​in addition to Samuel L. Jackson, they complete the cast Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, Karan Soni, Mamoudou Athie, Mary Holland, Hamish Linklater, Annaleigh Ashdord, Martha MacIsaac, Chris Witaske, and Ryan Hansen. For its part, the script was in the hands of Samantha McIntyre, while the photography bears the stamp of Brett Pawlak and the soundtrack by Alex Greenwald. If you are looking for a very different movie from Marvel, unicorn shop is the perfect option on Netflix.