the identikit of reinforcements for Mourinho

ROME – To make him stay “Six years, why not” as he thought possible, he must be satisfied. Many have asked for it, from Totti to De Rossi , passing through former legionaries such as Pandev . THE Friedkin they do not withdraw from reality, in the logic of an “alignment” repeatedly proclaimed between the technical staff and the owners. And in January they will deliver at least two reinforcements to Mourinho : a defensive right winger and a central midfielder who represent an investment or an opportunity. It can also happen that purchases increase, if in parallel Tiago Pinto manages to collect money from sales. But at the moment it is not expected. Nor is it simple, in the current times.

Rome, two reinforcements for January

The identikit of the two reinforcements would have already been revealed, if the circumstances of the winter transfer market had allowed Roma to focus on the first choices: Dalot of the Manchester United would have been the right-wing alternative to Karsdorp, while Zakaria of the Mönchengladbach would have given breath to Veretout And Cristante in the middle. But for different reasons, preferences do not coincide with concreteness. Dalot was relaunched by the new United manager, Ralf Rangnick, which today does not intend to free him. Zakaria slips towards the contractual deadline and has changed the attorney with whom Tiago Pinto was weaving the negotiation: for him the future seems to be Premier League even if everything remains open until other agreements are signed.

Freuler among the favorites for Roma

In short, in the projections of mid-December the favorites are others: not Hector Herrera, which was offered but does not fall within the age and salary parameters suitable for Roma. In midfield, however, remains today Florian Grillitsch the most accredited name. Austrian international, 26, with good feet and tactical intelligence, he could integrate with a certain speed. But who knows if Hoffenheim will let him go six months before the deadline: it will depend on the economic proposal, by Tiago Pinto and beyond. The same goes for Remo Freuler, just beaten inAtalanta.

All the insights on the edition of Corriere dello Sport – Stadio