the identity of Gerard Piqué’s mistress revealed… and you will be shocked

Nothing is going well within the couple formed by Shakira and Gerard Pique. Crazy in love since 2011 and parents of two adorable boys, namely Sasha (9 years old) and Milan (7 years old), the singer and the footballer have not lived together for a few weeks, according to the Spanish press. Gerard Piqué officiating at FC Barça, the happy family has indeed resided in Barcelona for a very long time.

If a few months ago, the two young people appeared accomplices and in love on social networks, their family balance has just been shattered… and the 35-year-old footballer would be the cause of the turbulence. As several Iberian journalists have revealed, Gerard Pique is currently in the midst of an existential crisis, preferring to party every night, rather than playing the devoted husband and father. Worse still, Shakira would have grilled him in the arms of another woman, which would have led to their sudden breakup.

The identity of Gerard Pique’s mistress revealed

What was only a simple rumor 48 hours ago, however, is beginning to take shape and take an even more scandalous turn. This Friday, June 2, the identity of the alleged mistress of the footballer has been revealed. According to information from the Turkish journalist, Melih Esat Açil, Gerard Piqué would have had an affair with the mother of his teammate at FC Barcelona, ​​Pablo Gavi!

“Shakira caught Gerard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Gavi is not aware of the incident.” writes the journalist in the caption of a photo where the woman in question appears.

⚡️ Shakira caught Gerard Pique having an affair with another woman. That woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Gavi is unaware of the incident. (El Periósico)Anything happens to you and me in the world where Shakira was cheated on! pic.twitter.com/JQS4yv9l7y — Melih Esat AÇIL (@melihesatacil) June 2, 2022

Ironically or well thought out tackle, Shakira released last April, a song called “Te Felicito”, in which she sings: “It was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Don’t tell me you’re sorry. It sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying. Your wound didn’t open my skin, but it did open my eyes. I have them red from crying for you […] I congratulate you on how well you are doing. Continue with your role. This show suits you.”

