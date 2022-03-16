The identity of the actor who will give life to “Chavo del 8” is revealed

Eugenio Derbez has revealed the actor who will personify ‘Chavo del 8’ in the mysterious project that he announced last week and has raised suspicions of being the series inspired by Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

Although at first he did not share the face of the person who will give life to “Chavo”, this time he showed the actor Juan Frese characterized as the mythical character created by Gómez Bolaños.

It should be noted that for now it is unknown if the actors that will be used to play Roberto Gómez Bolaños will be different, but what is already a fact is that Frese will play the boy who lives in a neighborhood.

After the images, the reactions were immediate, among them those that highlight that Juan does look like Roberto Gómez Bolaños in his personification, you can also see the comment of the ‘Grupo Chespirito’ account, saying “you already showed us” .

This news comes after the actor Lalo España was expressing for several months his desire to star in the ‘Chespirito’ bioseries.

Lalo has said he is a fan of Gómez Bolaños, so this project filled him with hope; However, in the latest images shown by Eugenio Derbez, everything indicates that Juan Frese is the one selected for the valued role.

Eduardo España and Roberto Gómez characterized as “El Chavo del 8” / Courtesy

