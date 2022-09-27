The identity of the villain of The Marvels could have been revealed at D23

Brie Larson jokes about her continuity as Carol Danvers while The Marvels trailer would have revealed who the three superheroines are facing

Last Saturday the panel of Marvel Studios during the D23Expo of this year, and several days later we continue talking about what could be seen there. Among all the novelties that were presented, the attendees were able to see the first footage of the marvelsthe sequel to Captain Marvel that will bring together Carol Danver with Monica Rambeau Y kamala khan. There is a lot of mystery surrounding the film, but the question of who will be the villain could already be answered.

Although before talking about that we should mention that Brie Larson was attending to the press outside the main stage area when they made him quite a question direct: How long do you think you’ll continue playing Captain Marvel? The actress is aware of the criticism she has received from a sector of the public, and took the opportunity to joke about it.

“I do not know. Does anyone want me to play her again?

Who could be the villain of The Marvels?

Let’s get back to the question of who the three superheroines will be facing in The Marvels. Among the scenes of the advance could be seen a space station called TO KNOW. While Monica Rambeau (Teyona Parris) flies into a portal, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) says to him, “What the hell are you doing?” Sure enough, the portal launches her back toward the station. When she lands on the Moon, the SABER staff can only ask where Captain Rambeau is.

If you have seen Ms. Marvel, you will have already seen the following scene: Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is abruptly teleported out of her room in a swirl of purple energy. In her place comes Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Monica explains to Kamala that her powers are intertwined and that they are trading places with each other; Where before Carol was, now is Kamala.

The scene returns to the cosmic; Kamala is scared to see Goose, Captain Marvel’s pet Flerken cat. The three superheroines travel through space and Ms. Marvel fights on a space station. Next, a new female villain appears holding a mallet similar to the deceased’s. Ronan the Accuser (lee pace).

And this is where we wanted to get to. From the description, the character played by Zawe Ashton surely it is about Hala the Accuserone of the last surviving Kree and the only representative of the Body of Accusers. He also wields a staff that not only projects energy, but can also be summoned from a distance, like the mjolnir of Thor.

If Ashton does, in fact, play Hala, The Marvels will not only connect Captain Marvel to her original film involving the Kree, but also to Guardians of the Galaxy. But that’s not the only MCU connection this sequel has.

Ashton’s character has also been rumored to be based on a Kree general from the comics, named Ael Dan. Perhaps the villain will take elements of the Accuser’s or Hala’s status in her ensemble and mix them with Ael-Dan to create a more original antagonist for the MCU.

