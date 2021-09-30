The Idol, Lily-Rose Depp joins The Weeknd

The project of “The Idol” begins to take shape, an HBO product that promises to be one of the titles capable of stealing the attention of the international public in the near future. “The Idol”, that is currently under development , is enriched with the name of its probable female protagonist entrusted to Lily-Rose Depp. Will Johnny Deep and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter become the new Generation Z icon?

What we know about the production team of “The Idol” is enough to spark the curiosity of the public who has already opened the debate on the new HBO show online. The presence of Lily-Rose Depp, now formalized, begins to give an idea of ​​the type of protagonist of this story set in the environment of the nightclubs of Los Angeles. “The Idol” will tell the unpredictable and surprising developments of a love story born between a singer and an enigmatic club owner who hides dark and mysterious interests. The role of the club manager who, according to the plot, would be an adept of a secret sect, will see on the small screen Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye; the international music star had already been announced as an interpreter in the main cast last summer when news broke of the project in which he is present in the demanding capacity of actor, producer and screenwriter.

Lily-Rose Deep, alongside her brilliant career as a model and ambassador for the most prestigious fashion brands in the world, starred in “Voyagers” and will soon be on the screen, with a release scheduled for the end of the year, in two other films: “Silent Night ”By Camille Griffin and“ Wolf ”.