The Idol, Lily-Rose Depp joins The Weeknd

The adventure in the field of acting continues of the daughter of art who has gained experience in cinema and fashion
The project of “The Idol” begins to take shape, an HBO product that promises to be one of the titles capable of stealing the attention of the international public in the near future. “The Idol”, that is currently under development, is enriched with the name of its probable female protagonist entrusted to Lily-Rose Depp. Will Johnny Deep and Vanessa Paradis’ daughter become the new Generation Z icon?
Will little Deep be the lead singer on the show?
What we know about the production team of “The Idol” is enough to spark the curiosity of the public who has already opened the debate on the new HBO show online. The presence of Lily-Rose Depp, now formalized, begins to give an idea of the type of protagonist of this story set in the environment of the nightclubs of Los Angeles. “The Idol” will tell the unpredictable and surprising developments of a love story born between a singer and an enigmatic club owner who hides dark and mysterious interests. The role of the club manager who, according to the plot, would be an adept of a secret sect, will see on the small screen Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye; the international music star had already been announced as an interpreter in the main cast last summer when news broke of the project in which he is present in the demanding capacity of actor, producer and screenwriter.
Lily-Rose Deep, alongside her brilliant career as a model and ambassador for the most prestigious fashion brands in the world, starred in “Voyagers” and will soon be on the screen, with a release scheduled for the end of the year, in two other films: “Silent Night ”By Camille Griffin and“ Wolf ”.
The producers of “The Idol”
Among the creators of the series, which promises to be a high-level product, the presence of Reza Fahim but above all of Sam Levinson has raised expectations in relation to the extraordinary success of “Euphoria”, of which Levinson is precisely the creator. US writer Joseph Epstein features on the ambitious team as writer, executive producer and showrunner. For The Weeknd it would be the first real participation in a TV project, not counting the interpretation of himself in the film with Adam Sandler “Rough Diamonds” and the writing of an episode of the series “American Dad”, which aired last year. .