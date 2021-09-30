The Idol: Lily-Rose Depp to cast with The Weeknd | TV

, daughter of Johnny Depp, has joined the cast of the new HBO TV series, alongside. The actress, seen in The King and the Voyagers, will soon appear in George MacKay’s next film Wolf, and Camille Griffin’s Silent Night.

As for the project, currently titled The Idol, this will tell the story of a pop singer who begins a love story with an enigmatic club owner in Los Angeles, without knowing that he is the leader of a secret cult. The Weeknd will play the owner of the club, and Lily-Rose Depp the young singer.

Abel Tesfaye, who uses The Weeknd as his stage name, will be involved as the author and executive producer of the project along with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, co-creators of the new series. Joseph Epstein will also be the writer and producer, as well as serving as showrunner, and Mary Laws will be screenwriter and producer.

Previously The Weeknd had written an episode of the animated series American Dad and played himself in the film Rough Diamonds next to Adam Sandler.

Sam Levinson recently created Euphoria, the award-winning series that also stars Zendaya and which debuted on HBO in 2019. The show will soon return with the episodes of the second season and in the meantime fans have recently been able to see two special episodes. .

What do you think of Lily-Rose Depp’s entry into The Idol series? Leave a comment!

Source: Deadline