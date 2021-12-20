The Idol series, cast, protagonists, plot, info, release, channel, trailer, news

All you need to know about the new production for HBO’s TV starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

From cinema to tv: The Weeknd is making a new television project entitled The Idol series for HBO, and recruited the creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson to help him. The show announced for some time, has intrigued the insiders precisely for the unprecedented character of its filmmakers.

The Idol series: info, protagonists, producers, episodes

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, is famous for creating elaborate mythologies and storylines around his music. He also said he tried his hand at the script. According to Deadline, the singer will create the project with Levinson and, its longtime creative producer, Reza Fahim.

Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose, will be among the protagonists of the new TV series. In addition to his behind-the-scenes work, Tesfaye will also be the co-star of the series. The American pop star in the past has tried his hand at acting.

But his acting and interpretative soul is also evident in his music videos. A well-known signature also joins the project: Mary Laws. Writer of The Neon Demon and the episodes of Succession, she joined as a writer and co-producer.

Who is the manufacturer Reza Fahim? Fahim is the creative producer long-standing of The Weeknd, of Iranian origin, is a very well-known character in Hollywood. He is also known for being the co-owner of Silverlake’s Tenants of the Trees venue (a celebrity favorite), but he left the nightlife with the script’s ultimate goal.

Among the producers of “The Idol”, a drama series that will be composed by six episodes, there is also Sam Levinson, director and screenwriter born in 1985, who in recent years has linked his name to many products appreciated by critics and audiences, including Euphoria with Zendaya.

The Idol series: the plot

What is it about The Idol series? The narrative has as a background the music industry and follows the story of a pop singer who begins a love story with an enigmatic club owner in Los Angeles, leader of a secret sect.

But the question that arises is who he really is the idol: the real famous pop star or the guy who has a self-referential cult? Who will play Lily-Rose Depp? At the moment his character has not been made official. However, Deadline reports that Depp will likely play the troubled pop star.

Lily-Rose Depp in the cast

The young daughter of Johnny Depp, 22, is certainly the right age to play a pop star in her prime. Lily-Rose he is also very familiar with singing. In one of her early films, Depp gave a musical performance, singing the song “Babe” by Styx.

In his DNA, therefore, there is also singing. Both of Depp’s parents, Johnny Depp And Vanessa Paradis, they sing as well as recite. Lily Rose’s mother has been a music star since she was 14. Johnny and Vanessa’s daughter recently starred in Voyagers.

The actress will soon be seen alongside George MacKay in Nathalie Biancheri, Wolf genre films, as well as in Silent Night by Camille Griffin, both slated to debut later this year.

The Idol series: the cast

Who is in the cast of The Idol series? With The Weeknd And Depp, there will be many other protagonists. The Idol has just released a list of new actors who will join the cast: Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son And Steve Zissis. They also add Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga And Anna Heche in different roles.

When it comes out, channel

When is the release date of The Idol series? The product is currently only in development, so the release date is not yet known. What channel will it air on? HBO, which means it will likely air on HBO Max as well.