The Idol: Suzanna Son with The Weeknd on the HBO series

(Red Rocket) joins the cast of, alongsideAnd. The six-episode miniseries of, as soon as officially ordered by the cable broadcaster, will be directed by, former director of some episodes of Atlanta and The Girlfriend Experience.

Suzanna Son, will be among the protagonists of the series alongside Steve Zissis (Togetherness) and Troye Sivan (Spud). Also in the cast are Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Nico Hiraga.

The project will tell the story of a pop singer who begins a love story with an enigmatic owner of a club in Los Angeles, without knowing that he is the leader of a secret cult.

Abel Tesfaye, who uses The Weeknd as his stage name, will be involved as the author and executive producer of the project along with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson, co-creators of the new series. Joseph Epstein will also be the writer and producer, as well as serving as showrunner, and Mary Laws will be screenwriter and producer.

Previously The Weeknd had written an episode of the animated series American Dad and played himself in the film Rough Diamonds next to Adam Sandler.

Sam Levinson recently created Euphoria, the award-winning series that also stars Zendaya and which debuted on HBO in 2019. The show will soon return with the episodes of the second season and in the meantime fans have recently been able to see two special episodes.

Source: Deadline