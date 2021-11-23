“The Idol”, the TV series created by The Weeknd

Soon produced by HBO the television series will be made The Idol , born from an idea of The Weeknd , singer known all over the world especially for his hit Blinding Lights.

The Weeknd has in fact contributed together with the creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson to the birth of this new television project. Instead, he will direct the six episodes of the series Amy Seimetz, former director of The Girlfriend Experience And She Dies Tomorrow.

The series, which has been in development since last summer, is set against the backdrop of the music industry and tells the story of a self-help guru and leader of a modern cult who develops a complicated relationship with an emerging pop idol. The series will be shot in and around Los Angeles.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, confirming the production of the series spoke of the project: “When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us The Idol, it was clear that their The cult’s subversive and revealing approach to the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before. “

Already announced the cast of the series that in addition to the same The Weeknd will also have as protagonist Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp. In addition to them, the attendance of Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe singer and leader of the TV on the Radio music group, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche have already been announced.

However, it is not the first time that The Weeknd has made a foray into the world of cinema and television, having already appeared alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, where he played himself. Furthermore, on more than one occasion, the singer has also admitted to cherish the desire and ambition to become a director in the future.