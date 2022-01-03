the idyll with the 12 million home of Montecito- Corriere.it has already ended

from Federica Bandirali

According to the Mirror, the couple would be dissatisfied with their nine-bedroom home (with pool, gym and tennis court). The estate was bought for 12 million euros just 18 months ago

Harry and Meghan are ready to move again: the couple in fact, according to the Mirror, already wants to move from Montecito, after only 18 months from buying their 12 million euro villa in California, because they are not happy with their estate. . Prince Harry and his wife Meghan bought the luxurious home in Montecito – an area of ​​Santa Barbara County known for its private estates – chosen as the ideal place to raise children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months. But rumor has it that they aren’t thrilled with the nine-bedroom villa, gym, pool, and tennis court. And above all they would not like the location in the neighborhood, despite the immense surrounding land with pines and cypresses.

The search for a new home A source close to the newspaper reveals that the couple have already begun to see other homes and that they are open to private offers, determined to move if the right one arrives. Their home will not be on the market like any other home due to the weight of the owners – the source has always revealed to the Mirror – it is only shown to referenced people and serious buyers. The annual cost of maintenance and miscellaneous expenses for living in Harry and Meghan’s current house amounted to 4 million 935 thousand pounds (5 million and 454 thousand euros). In bills it is estimated that in a year between water, electricity and gas they amount to a total of 57,600 pounds, over 63,600 euros. Inside there is a butler, a chef, a driver, four maids, a nanny, but also two gardeners and a pool attendant.

Neighbors Oprah Winfrey and Tom Cruise For the Dukes of Sussex it would not be in question the area, Montecito – where Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Tom Cruise also live – but their home. Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, left their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage (on the royal estate of Windsor) to move to California in March 2020. The Frogmore house used by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, 31, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 35, who welcomed their first child, August, last February.