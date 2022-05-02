The idyllic trip to Italy of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

How to dress in Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘rock’ style clothes

‘Timeline’ of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are making the most of their last days before officially becoming husband and wife. The couple, who ‘married’ in Las Vegas (without legal validity) a few weeks ago, is planning to celebrate their real wedding this spring, a ceremony that we only know that “it will not be in style”. Preparations for the big day have to be stressful, so they have decided take a vacation and make a getaway to Italy.

A destination that the couple seems to really like, as it is the same one they traveled to in August 2021. If a few days ago we saw them in Milan coordinating their ‘looks’, now they are in the Lake Como (north of the country) and, judging by the photos that the businesswoman has shared, it is being an incredible experience. Beautiful landscapes, boat trips, delicious food… they don’t lack for anything.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Will Italy be your chosen destination to celebrate your wedding? Knowing them, we would not be surprised at all if they did so. In fact, many of her fans think the same as us, and they have let her know in the comments section. As usual in Kourtney’s publications, many also wonder if the businesswoman is pregnant, something that makes her feel terrible.

“Everyone on social media is like ‘Kourtney looks like she’s pregnant’ and ‘Kourtney has gained a lot of weight.’ And what I’m saying is it’s really rude to make comments about people’s looks when you have no idea what they look like.” that are really happening”, he said in the last episode of ‘The Kardashians’, where he reflected on the impossibility of having children.

In short, we hope that Kourtney pays no attention to these comments and enjoys her vacation with Travis to the fullest.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io