The IFFHS names Lionel Messi as the best playmaker of 2022

Lionel Messi continues to be filled with international recognition after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022 with the Argentina team and this Saturday lThe IFFHS awarded the Argentine star a new badgewhich represents a new historical record for the PSG player.

The IFHS named Messi as the Best Playmaker of 2022, this after the Argentine obtained 170 points in the vote in which he beat Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric by a wide margin, as well as Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne, who occupied the second and third places on the podium in a list completed by footballers such as Bruno Fernandes, Antoine Griezmann, Bernardo Silva, Christian Eriksen, Dusan Tadic, Toni Kroos and Hakim Ziyech.

By obtaining this new award, the world champion with Argentina sets a new world record as he becomes the first player to win the best playmaker award five timessurpassing his former teammate and current Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, with whom he was even with four awards.

Previously Messi He obtained this recognition in the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 seasons. Also with this badge, La Pulga adds its IFFHS prize number 13 with which he distances himself even further from Cristiano Ronaldo who is the second most awarded footballer with 8 awards in the history of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

The third IFFHS award for Messi in less than a week

With the award for Best Game Creator, Lionel Messi thus added his third badge this week by the international organizationthe same that previously awarded the Argentine as the best scorer and the best footballer of 2022.