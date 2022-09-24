The II Conference on Medical Clinic and Internal Medicine and the II Meeting of Medical Clinic Residents ended

With a successful call and declared of ministerial interest by Resolution No. 5089, the opening was accompanied by Minister Aníbal Gómez.

With an integrated event, which began on Friday, September 23, with the II Conference on Medical Clinic and Internal Medicine “Dr. Pablo Mendoza” and continued on Saturday 24, with the II Meeting of Medical Clinic Residents, Formosa was the venue for a new and important training for health teams.

Organized jointly by the Argentine Society of Medicine (SAM) Formosa district and the Ministry of Human Development, they were aimed at clinicians, general practitioners and specialists who treat hospitalized pathologies and focus mainly on the management of hospitalized patients. .

It was attended by prestigious speakers, medical specialists and teachers from the international, national and local levels. And with his name they paid tribute to the late Dr. Pablo Mendoza, well-known and beloved doctor of the Central Hospital, who was at the time a resident of the hospital and later an instructor of residences. A commemorative plaque was presented to the family.

The opening ceremony was accompanied by the presence of the head of the health portfolio, Dr. Aníbal Gómez, who highlighted “the utmost importance” of these training sessions for those who work in the specialty of clinical medicine, internal medicine and for residents of the specialty, because “greater training is what makes for higher quality care for patients.”

“These and all the trainings are promoted by the Government of the Province with great force so that they can materialize. In this case, with highly relevant issues, fundamentally for better management of hospitalized patients, but always bearing in mind that clinical medicine is a specialty that deals with the entire human being, including the most frequent causes of disease and death: stroke, acute myocardial infarction, cardiovascular pathologies and oncological diseases, among others”.

For his part, the president of the conference and of the Formosa district SAP, Dr. Raúl Ledesma, referred to the extensive program of topics developed, explaining that “today, we see that one of the health problems in general, are the patients who access an inpatient system, whether in a private clinic or in a hospital, where the complexity of the pathologies requires an interdisciplinary approach that must be managed by the clinician”.

He pointed out that “this problem is due to the fact that the pathologies of hospitalized patients are usually more than one and that patients have several comorbidities that increase the risk.” As an example, he cited those who enter the hospital for a stroke “who are also hypertensive and diabetic.”

And it later determined that these conditions require good management of each pathology, avoiding possible complications, such as nosocomial infections, among others “which makes the approach very complex, which must be under a comprehensive look and that the treatment is multidisciplinary. , where the clinician is in charge, but also the specialists make their contribution”.

In relation to the above, he highlighted that the Argentine Society of Medicine, the SAM district of Formosa and the Ministry of Human Development have been working together “so that scientific knowledge reaches all professionals.

“That is why we made a strong call, especially for professionals from the interior to attend, so that they can incorporate updated knowledge, and then turn it over to their patients,” he outlined.

“Therefore” -he assured- that the objective of these training days was “essentially, to promote scientific knowledge that, currently, has a very impressive advance, but that must be broken down and always based on the greatest possible scientific evidence”.

Regarding the exhibitors, he asserted “we are very proud of the outstanding professionals who honored us with their presence, both from the region and the country and also from the province of our different hospitals, mostly teachers and distinguished medical specialists, who spoke on topics related to the medical clinic, with a broad and intense program”.

Training in residences

He mentioned that the II Meeting of Residents, brought together residents of Salta, Corrientes, Misiones and Formosa, who presented different clinical cases and formed a table of professional experts who taught “how we should train residents who are in training.”

Grade

Within the framework of the II Conference, an ultrasound course was held at the Evita Interdistrict Hospital, aimed at clinical doctors.

“Currently, in other countries, ultrasound is used at the patient’s bedside, no longer as a study that we would have to request in time, but as a diagnostic strategy at the patient’s bedside,” Ledesma pointed out.

Agreement

As a finishing touch, a framework agreement was signed, through which, professionals who specialize in medical clinic within the Argentine Society of Medicine, which is endorsed by the University of Buenos Aires and the National Ministry of Health, will also be able to accredit it in the Ministry of Development Human.