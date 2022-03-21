The Illuminati are confirmed in Doctor Strange!

A new Empire publication confirms the involvement of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After the release of the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans noted that in one of the scenes where the sorcerer supreme enters a room he is supposed to meet the Illuminati.

Although it was all a rumor, a new image published by Empire Magazine confirmed the news after writing as a description of the photo: «Benedict Wong Returns as Sorcerer Supreme Wong; Rachel McAdams as Stephen Strange’s ex-girlfriend, Christina Palmer; Strange stands before the Illuminati.”

Trying to confuse?

In the past, the producer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Richie Palmer, he had already been questioned about the rumor and denied the involvement of the secret society. “If we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it could be more MCU-driven and have more ties to our MCU characters, rather than just replicating what’s in the comics.”. However, the team may not be able to reveal any characters on orders from Marvel Studios to keep surprises under lock and key.

Let us remember that it also began to be rumored that his voice was heard Professor X, interpreted by Patrick Stewart, in the last preview of the film and the actor commented in an interview that it was not about him. “People have been imitating my voice since the first time I went on stage 60 years ago. So I can’t be responsible for that.” However, in the end he had to accept that it was him in the film, increasing the rumors about the presence of the Illuminati on screen.

the illuminati are a team that made their first appearance on March 29, 2006 in the comic New Avengers Special: Illuminati. It is a secret society formed between the Professor X, Doctor Strange, Mr. Fantastic, Iron Man, Black Bolt and Namor it would make a lot of sense to incorporate her into the film given the casting rumors of Stewart and because six empty chairs can be seen in the trailer.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?