The illusion of Mexico to take revenge, even once, of Argentina

Qatar 2022 is the opportunity for Mexico to take revenge for the three World Cup defeats against Argentina.

Qatar 2022 It is the litmus test for the Mexican National Team. As if luck had scented fear, the draw matched the Tri with your worst nightmare. Argentina has defeated Mexico in three World Cups. Paternity is absolute: the Aztecs have only been successful in one game, in all of history, against their nemesis par excellence. In addition, the current reality of both teams could not be more dissimilar, but there are still many questions to clear up before reaching November.

The rivalry with Argentina could largely be attributed to the outcry emanating from social media. A minimal provocation is enough to light the fuse on both sidewalks. That is why that victory is so longed for by the Aztec fans. More than one would sign to beat the Albiceleste regardless of the results of the other two matches. In a game where pride is at stake, statistics are supplanted by faith.

And it is that Argentina always has the moral by skies. But today even more. The Copa América that they snatched from Brazil at the Maracanã brought smiles back to millions of fans. And most important of all: he returned the smile to Lionel Messi, who for a long time has only felt comfortable when he wears the jersey of his country. Behind the emotion, there is a football plan perfectly outlined by Lionel Scaloni, an inexperienced coach who has shown a maturity that his fanged predecessors lacked (among them, Gerardo Tata Martino).

Lionel Messi facing Mexico in the 2007 Copa América.

The Mexican sky, in opposition to the pampero, is greyish. Every four years it is more or less like this. The Tata process started very well, but the fairy tale mutated into a horror film in 2021. The results were generous enough to prevent the coach from Rosario from saying goodbye, but the sensations left unsatisfied an environment that always demands the virgin’s pearls from its team, no matter how real or unreal the aspirations are.

Take the last friendly between the two nations as an example. In September 2019, Mexico was measured against a mended Argentina that gave way to several juveniles. The analysis tables filled their mouths between predictable goals in favor of Mexico and a superiority that invited disgust. The result could not have been another: 4-0 against. Everything is like this whenever it is the green combination: either they are the worst in the world or they are one step away from emulating the Brazil of 1970.

The answers are in the middle of the poles and serve to explain the aspirations of Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico almost always arrives badly at the World Cups or at least with many doubts. In the heat of the matches, nothing changes: the team goes to the Round of 16 as it is and, then, is eliminated by any rival that stands in front of it. That is the place that Mexico has in football at the world level: among the 16 best. No more no less. Any accident, positive or negative (read being in the group stage or going to the fifth game), would be the result of chance.

That luck is a double-edged sword. Mexico is capable of anything: to beat Argentina and then lose to Saudi Arabia; to resolve the duel against Poland without haste and then look down against the Argentines. But, if what we call logic prevails, Mexico will be in the next phase of Qatar 2022 after beating the Poles and Saudis, and after obtaining an honorable defeat against Argentina. Then, in the fourth game, fate is sudden, because the possible rivals are France or Denmark. And both teams are as superior to Mexico as Argentina itself is.

The tricolor can deny all they want of their luck in World Cups; however, medianity also has certain benefits. From 1994 to 2018, there are only two teams that have made it out of the group stage without exception: Brazil and Mexico. Numerology and instinct can lead to a paraphrased conclusion adapted to the national reality: soccer is a sport of eleven against eleven in which Mexico always passes the Group Phase… and then is eliminated to keep the consolation of having played as never and lost as always.

